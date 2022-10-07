Dancing On Ice 2023 has its sixth celebrity contestant in the form of Ru Paul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne.

The 30-year-old will be taking to the ice when the show returns early next year, it’s been announced today (Friday, October 7).

Will our Drag Queen Icon @THEVIVIENNEUK be crowned our Queen on The Ice? #DancingonIce @ITV pic.twitter.com/keSaNJNUGj — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 7, 2022

The Vivienne to star on Dancing On Ice 2023

The sixth celebrity to be taking part in Dancing On Ice 2023 has been revealed.

The Vivienne, star of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, is the latest big name to sign up for the show.

The Welsh star will be getting her skates on and taking to the ice when the hit ITV show returns early next year.

“I’m beyond excited to announce that I will be competing in Dancing on Ice in 2023!” The Vivienne said.

“This is honestly a dream come true and I can’t wait to start training on the ice,” she continued.

“To be the first drag artist to take part in one of the big UK reality competition shows is truly an honour,” the star then said.

“I think it’s a big step forward for queer representation on TV.”

The Vivienne is the latest star to be taking part on Dancing On Ice (Credit: YouTube)

Fans react to the news

Upon hearing the news, plenty of Dancing On Ice fans took to Twitter to react to it.

“Omg!! I love Dancing On Ice and it just got 10 times better!!” one viewer tweeted.

“Oh come on this is exciting!” another said.

“STOP EKIN-SU AND THE VIVIENNE WHO DO I EVEN ROOT FOR,” a third then wrote.

“There she is our @THEVIVIENNEUK ready to serve on the ice. This is amazing the news we have all been waiting for, love it!!” another said.

“Now THIS is going to be amazing,” a fifth tweeted.

“Oh my gosh this has got to be the absolute best signing ever in the history of Dancing On Ice,” said another.

Mollie’s involvement was announced yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Who else is on Dancing On Ice 2023?

The Vivienne is the sixth celebrity to be announced for the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

Yesterday (October 6) saw Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher announce her involvement in the show.

“I’m really excited. I’ve not really felt nervous yet strangely,” she said during an interview on Lorraine yesterday.

“Being here today, I am now feeling it a little bit,” she then added.

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson was also then revealed to be taking part yesterday.

Earlier this week, Love Island 2022 champion Ekin-Su announced she’d be taking to the ice next year, as did ex-football star John Fashanu.

Patsy Palmer of EastEnders fame was the first celebrity to be announced at the start of the week.

Dancing On Ice 2023 will begin airing early next year on ITV and ITV Hub.

