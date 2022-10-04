Dancing On Ice fans threaten to ‘boycott’ show as they demand ‘change’ with Holly and Phil following queue-gate

Dancing On Ice fans have threatened to boycott the ITV show, calling for a “change” in the presenting line-up of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

A new series of the skating reality show is expected at the start of 2023. Furthermore the first two celebrity participants – Patsy Palmer and John Fashanu – have been announced.

But it seems some viewers would prefer to see different names unveiled as hosts, too. And following the prolonged reaction to Holly and Phil’s queue-gate saga, TV fave Stephen Mulhern appears to have many fans’ backing to anchor DOI.

Dancing On Ice is hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Credit: ITV Hub)

Dancing On Ice fans on Holly and Phil

Commenting online on the ED! Facebook page, dozens of DOI fans brought up how they feel about Holly and Phil.

Several viewers made it clear they aren’t guaranteed to tune in if the presenters continue in the role they’ve had for many years.

The two telly stars co-hosted the series when it first launched in 2006 until 2011. Christine Lampard then took over alongside Phil for a couple of years. But Holly and Phillip have been fronting DOI once again since the show was revived in 2018.

However, some sceptics noted they weren’t all that keen on This Morning regulars Phil and Holly even before the backlash surrounding the Queen’s lying-in-state last month.

The circumstances surrounding Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield paying their respects to the Queen caused an outcry (Credit: BBC News YouTube)

What DOI fans say

Going by the comments, the co-hosts could prove influential as to whether viewers watch the upcoming series.

“I won’t be watching sadly unless they get new presenters, cannot stand Phil and Holly,” one commenter stated.

Another wrote firmly: “Won’t be watching it. Change the presenters.”

A third person echoed that thought: “Would watch but not with these two presenting!”

And yet another boiled their opinion on DOI down to the presenting pair.

“I really like it apart from Phil and Holly,” they wrote.

Won’t be watching it. Change the presenters.

Someone else suggested they had had their fill of Holly and Phil onscreen.

“Love DOI but sick of Phil and Holly. Tired of seeing them on everything,” they said.

And someone else suggested a possible replacement as they also called for changes to be made.

They said: “Looking forward to seeing Patsy Palmer on Dancing On Ice but please let Stephen Mulhern be a presenter permanently on the show.

“Sick of seeing the same two faces every time you put the TV on, it is time for CHANGE.”

Stephen Mulhern has filled in for Phillip Schofield before (Credit: ITV)

Stephen to step in?

Funnyman Stephen – who was a hit last year as he filled in for Phillip as he endured a bout of coronavirus – was also a name brought up by another commenter.

“Emma Willis and Stephen Mulhernm they would be great,” they wrote.

However, there were a few objections to complaints about the current presenters.

One person defended them: “I am sick and tired of you people that keep having a go at Holly and Phil.

“If you’re that bothered switch over to another channel. It is really very simple.”

Read more: Stephen Mulhern ‘sets sights on Phillip Schofield’s Dancing On Ice job’

