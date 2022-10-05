Love Island champion Ekin-Su will be a contestant on Dancing On Ice 2023, it has been announced today (Wednesday, October 5).

The 28-year-old will be taking to the ice when the show returns next year, leaving fans stunned.

Love Island champion @ekinsuofficial is ready to get hearts pulsing on the ice #DancingOnIce @ITV pic.twitter.com/2mmjflSm2H — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 5, 2022

Earlier this morning, the third contestant to be taking part in Dancing On Ice 2023 was confirmed.

Ekin-Su, who won Love Island 2022 with her partner, Davide, will be getting her skates on when Dancing On Ice returns next year.

Ekin-Su’s involvement in the competition was announced by Richard Arnold on Good Morning Britain today.

In a video revealing her involvement, Ekin-Su said she had some “amazing news” to share with them.

“I will be doing this year’s Dancing On Ice,” she revealed.

“I can’t wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned, and see you on the ice,” she said.

Her involvement was then announced by the official Dancing On Ice Twitter account.

“Love Island champion @ekinsuofficial is ready to get hearts pulsing on the ice #DancingOnIce,” they tweeted.

Ekin-Su announced her involvement on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice fans react

As expected, Dancing On Ice fans were divided over Ekin-Su’s involvement in the show.

Some were excited that the Love Island champion will be taking to the ice next year.

“Omg! Never expected that! Love her!” one fan tweeted.

“God-Su is coming to win,” another said.

“Queen. Can’t wait to support her there’s nothing she can’t do,” a third wrote.

Others, however, were not happy that the Love Island champ will be taking part in the show.

“Looking forward to January… oh wait no I’m not,” one viewer tweeted.

“Sorry, but how the [bleep] is Ekin-Su a celeb? She was on one reality tv show, is that really the best Dancing On Ice can get? What a load of [bleep],” another said.

“She’s not a star, she took part in a really stupid inane programme,” a third ranted.

Ekin-Su and Davide have an exciting new project coming out (Credit: ITV)

Love Island 2022 star’s big news

Ekin-Su’s involvement in Dancing On Ice comes just one day after ITV announced some exciting news about her and Davide.

The broadcaster confirmed that the duo will be returning to ITV2 very soon with a new TV show.

The two-part series, Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings, will see the pair take a tour of Italy and Turkey.

The show will follow the couple as they visit Verona in Italy before meeting Davide’s family in his hometown of Frosinone.

The happy couple will then jet over to Istanbul, before going on to Ekin-Su’s family’s village, Odemis.

“We can’t wait to bring this fantastic series to ITV2,” the Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller at ITV2 said.

“We can look forward to more romance, laughter, fun, and everything in between from the couple as they embark on two epic adventures in Turkey and Italy together.”

Dancing On Ice 2023 will air on ITV and ITV Hub early next year.

