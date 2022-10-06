Lorraine Kelly today and Dancing On Ice 2023 star Mollie Gallagher
TV

Dancing On Ice 2023: Mollie Gallagher announced as fifth contestant on Lorraine

How exciting!

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Dancing On Ice 2023 will see Mollie Gallagher take to the rink after announcing the news today.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine, Coronation Street actress Mollie confirmed she will be putting her skates on and putting her skills to the test.

Speaking about doing Dancing On Ice, Mollie – who plays Nina Lucas in the soap – said: “I’m really excited. I’ve not really felt nervous yet strangely.

“Being here today, I am now feeling it a little bit!”

Lorraine Kelly speaking to Dancing On Ice 2023 star Mollie today
Mollie is doing Dancing On Ice next year (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2023

Mollie continued: “Back in the day, I’ve [skated] at Christmas markets. Hopefully, I can get round the rink.”

Host Lorraine then told Mollie she has some co-stars who can give her advice including Sally Dynevor, Jane Danson and Samia Longchambon.

Mollie said: “I’ll be getting all the tips off them!”

When asked what her “biggest fear” is about doing the show, Mollie admitted: “I’ve not got the best coordination. Everyone that knows me well knows that. But that is another reason why I wanted to do it.”

Mollie Gallagher speaking about Dancing On Ice 2023 on Lorraine today
Mollie said she’s feeling the nerves slightly now! (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine today

Fans are delighted by the news as one said: “Mollie Gallagher is one of my favourite people ever I’m so happy she’s doing Dancing On Ice I’m gonna cry.”

Another commented: “@molgallagher11_ I’m looking forward to watching you on @dancingonice I loved your @reallorraine interview if you do just as well on Dancing On Ice than you do on @itvcorrie they might as well give you the trophy.”

But that is another reason why I wanted to do it.

A third wrote: “YESSSSSSS!!!! One of the best actresses on #Corrie of all time is on #DancingOnIce in January in Mollie Gallagher. She is absolutely fantastic in that soap.”

It comes hours after the fourth celebrity contestant was revealed as olympic gymnast Nile Wilson.

Mollie Gallagher speaking about Dancing On Ice 2023 on Lorraine today
Fans are thrilled by the news that Mollie is doing the skating show (Credit: ITV)

Who else is doing the show?

Speaking in a YouTube video, Nile said: “I’m going to be on ITV’s Dancing on Ice! This is a really cool thing.

“I’ve certainly not done much ice-skating but I am so excited for the opportunity.

“I’m so excited to get into that routine and to feel like an athlete again.”

Other contestants competing next year will be Patsy Palmer, Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and former footballer John Fashanu.

Earlier this week, former EastEnders star Patsy said on This Morning: “Out of all the things that came through at that time, this is the one that I had to really think about.

“Obviously I want to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone. I just thought I’ll just go for it. I do like ice skating, but I’m not an ice skater!”

Dancing On Ice is expected to return early next year. 

