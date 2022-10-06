Dancing On Ice 2023 has announced its latest contestant as olympic gymnast Nile Wilson will be taking to the ice.

The show has already revealed some of its stars for next year’s series including Patsy Palmer and Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Now, Dancing On Ice has revealed that Nile, 26, will take to the ice rink early next year.

Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up

A tweet read on the show’s Twitter page: “Olympic Gymnast @NileMW is ready to take on his next challenge: the ice!”

Speaking in a YouTube video, Nile said: “I’m going to be on ITV’s Dancing on Ice! This is a really cool thing.

“I’ve certainly not done much ice-skating but I am so excited for the opportunity.

“I’m so excited to get into that routine and to feel like an athlete again.”

Patsy Palmer will be doing Dancing On Ice 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Fans are thrilled by the news as one said: “He’ll probably win… not to jinx but lmao you’re welcome nile.”

Another wrote: “Omg this years line-up is looking good already.”

A third added: “This is an epic booking.”

One person has already predicted who will be Nile’s pro partner.

They said: “Vanessa’s partner no doubt! It’s about time you gave her a partner who isn’t a trained dancer or under 25,” seemingly referring to Vanessa Bauer.

John will take to the ice next year (Credit: ITV)

Who else is doing the show?

So far former EastEnders actress Patsy, reality star Ekin-Su and former footballer John Fashanu have also been announced for the new series.

Earlier this week, Patsy said on This Morning: “Out of all the things that came through at that time, this is the one that I had to really think about.

“Obviously I want to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone. I just thought I’ll just go for it. I do like ice skating, but I’m not an ice skater!”

Love Island champion @ekinsuofficial is ready to get hearts pulsing on the ice #DancingOnIce @ITV pic.twitter.com/2mmjflSm2H — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 5, 2022

Meanwhile, John said: “I’m so excited to be a part of Dancing on Ice! I don’t think it’ll come as a surprise to people that I’m very competitive – I am definitely in it to win it.

“And this may be one of the scariest things I’ve ever signed up for but I couldn’t be more ready for the challenge.”

On Thursday, Ekin-Su was announced as a contestant as she said in a video message on GMB: “I will be doing this year’s Dancing On Ice.

“I can’t wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned, and see you on the ice.”

Dancing On Ice is expected to return early next year.

