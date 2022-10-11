Siva Kaneswaran will be doing Dancing On Ice 2023, it’s been announced today.

The Wanted singer Siva will be joining the line-up and taking to the ice next year.

The Dancing On Ice Twitter page shared the news on Tuesday (October 11) and fans were over the moon.

Siva has announced he’s doing Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up: Siva Kaneswaran

The Twitter post read: “You Wanted one more? Welcome to the class of 2023 @SivaKaneswaran #DancingOnIce @ITV.”

Appearing on Good Morning Britain today, Siva said: “I’m very excited. I’m trying to be positive and not be in a fearful mindset!

“I’m looking forward to meeting all the cast.

“I want to learn how to skate and make my family proud of me and put on a show for everyone to see and hopefully not make a fool of myself!”

Fans were thrilled by the news as one said on Twitter: “Yes @SivaKaneswaran good luck will be rooting for you #mywinner.”

Another wrote: “He’s the one we all WANTED to see.”

I want to learn how to skate and make my family proud of me.

A third added: “The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran is the final contestant to join Dancing On Ice. Bless, he’s only ever skated with the penguin! A genuine raw recruit!”

Who else is in the line-up?

Siva joins the likes of Michelle Heaton, Carley Stenson and Darren Harriott for the 2023 line-up.

Michelle will be taking to the ice next year (Credit: ITV)

On Monday, Michelle announced her signing during an appearance on Lorraine.

She said: “I’m so excited, I can’t believe it.

“I’ve always wanted to do it but I know I would never have been able to complete anything because of the way I was 18 months ago, so I’m really truly grateful that I’ve got it this year when I’m a lot stronger.”

She also said: “I’m not a skater. I’ve been on the ice just to get my feet moving but tomorrow is the first day I’ll actually be doing it.”

Joey will be getting his skates on (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, also joining the show is Joey Essex, The Vivienne, Mollie Gallagher, Nile Wilson, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, John Fashanu and Patsy Palmer.

During an interview on This Morning, reality star Joey opened up about why he’s doing the show.

He said: “I’m already in training now. Well, not fully on the ice, but in the gym.

“I’m just trying to get the athletic side of me back.”

Elsewhere, Coronation Street actress Mollie confirmed her appearance during an appearance on Lorraine last week.

She said: “I’ve not got the best coordination. Everyone that knows me well knows that.

“But that is another reason why I wanted to do it.”

Dancing On Ice is expected to return to ITV early next year.

