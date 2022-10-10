Dancing On Ice 2023 will feature Michelle Heaton, it was announced today (Monday, October 10).

The 43-year-old singer’s involvement was confirmed when she appeared on Lorraine earlier this morning.

Michelle is the latest star to be confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Michelle Heaton to take part in Dancing On Ice 2023

During today’s edition of Lorraine, the latest celebrity taking part in Dancing On Ice 2023 was revealed.

It was announced that Michelle, who was a member of Liberty X, will be taking to the ice when the show returns next year.

“I’m so excited, I can’t believe it,” she told Lorraine Kelly.

“I’ve always wanted to do it but I know I would never have been able to complete anything because of the way I was 18 months ago, so I’m really truly grateful that I’ve got it this year when I’m a lot stronger,” she added.

She said that she doesn’t know who her pro dancer is going to be, but she is “really excited” to find out.

She also then went on to say that her two children will be going to watch her at every show.

Michelle did say that she’s suggested that they wear T-shirts to show their support, but they’re not too keen on the idea.

Michelle also spoke about how she isn’t a skater.

“I’m not a skater. I’ve been on the ice just to get my feet moving but tomorrow is the first day I’ll actually be doing it.”

@wonderwomanshel is hoping to give us Just A Little more on the ice #DancingOnIce @ITV pic.twitter.com/1fYTciDKG0 — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 10, 2022

Fans react

Dancing On Ice viewers took to Twitter to react to the news that Michelle had joined the line-up – and it’s fair to say they were divided.

One said: “Wow I thought it was all celebrities for #dancingonice not has beens. This is going to be the worst Dancing On Ice series.”

However, after an incredibly tough time battling addiction, others had Michelle’s back.

“Backing you all the way!” said one.

“Can’t wait to see you smash this backing you all the way,” said another.

Carley’s involvement in the show was announced yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Who else is on Dancing On Ice 2023?

Yesterday (Sunday, October 9), Carley Stenson of Hollyoaks fame was revealed to be the ninth star taking part in the show.

“I’m terrified but can’t wait. I just want to make the most of this whole experience,” she said.

On Saturday (October 8) Darren Harriott was revealed as the eighth celebrity taking to the ice.

“My family has already made bets. They’re making bets that I’ll fall on the first episode,” the comedian joked.

They will be joined by a number of other stars, including Joey Essex, Love Island champion Ekin-Su, and Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher.

Drag queen The Vivienne, Olympic athlete Nile Wilson, ex-footballer John Fashanu, and EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer will all be taking part too.

Dancing On Ice 2023 will air early next year on ITV and ITV Hub.

