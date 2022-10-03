Dancing On Ice 2023 will see Patsy Palmer take part and she appeared on This Morning to confirm the news.

The former EastEnders actress appeared on This Morning on Monday (October 3) to share that she will be taking part in the ITV competition.

Holly Willoughby asked the star: “What made you want to do Dancing On Ice?”

The soap actress responded: “Well, I’ve not been on TV in a while.”

She continued: “Out of all the things that came through at that time, this is the one that I had to really think about.”

“Obviously I want to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone. I just thought I’ll just go for it. I do like ice skating, but I’m not an ice skater!” added Patsy.

She also revealed that she turned a spot down in the competition previously because she was terrified to do it.

She added: “My pact that I made with myself when I was 50, which I was this year, was that I have to do things to challenge myself.”

Dancing On Ice 2023: Patsy Palmer announced as first contestant

This Morning viewers rushed to social media to share their thoughts on Patsy deciding to take part in the show.

However, the reaction from some viewers seemed to be less than positive.

One tweeted: “She’s obviously missed being in the limelight #ThisMorning.”

But another said: “Congratulations Patsy, good luck on Dancing On Ice I can’t wait to watch the show in January.”

Who else is taking part in Dancing On Ice next year?

Meanwhile, one celebrity that viewers won’t be seeing on Dancing On Ice this year is Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti.

The TV star recently revealed he had turned down a spot on the show this year.

Davide, who won the ITV2 dating show with his partner Ekin-Su, said his schedule is too hectic to commit to “something every day”.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “They wanted me to do Dancing on Ice this year but I refused this time around.

“I have so much going on and I can’t commit to something every day and when I do something I want to do it properly.

“Right now I just can’t focus on something like that, for the moment anyway, but in the future maybe I will.”

Elsewhere, Dancing On Ice fans previously confessed that they would love to see Stephen Mulhern become a full-time host.

During his stint earlier this year, many called for him to become permanent.

One said on Twitter: “Petition for Stephen Mulhern to co-present @dancingonice from now on!”

Another wrote: “@ITV what a refreshing change Stephen Mulhern made last night to #DancingOnIce. Would be great if this becomes a permanent change.”

A third said at the time: “We need Stephen Mulhern to replace Schofield permanently on #DancingOnIce.”

