Dancing On Ice 2023 has unveiled former Hollyoaks actress and West End star Carley Stenson as the ninth celebrity skater.

Carley, who is married to former Strictly Come Dancing runner-up Danny Mac, has admitted she’s “terrified”.

But fans are thrilled and have declared the line-up so far ‘amazing’.

Carley Stenson joins Dancing On Ice 2023

The actress was revealed to be taking part in Dancing On Ice 2023 today (Sunday, October 9).

“I’m so excited that I get to learn how to dance… on ice!” Carley said.

She added: “I’m terrified but can’t wait – I just want to make the most of this whole experience.”

The announcement was posted to social media and show team members quickly shared their thoughts.

Judge Oti Mabuse, who was partnered with Carley’s husband Danny on Strictly, said: “The biggest smile on my face… Let’s go!”

Meanwhile, several professional skaters including Brendyn Hatfield welcomed Carley to the ice.

Carley’s former Hollyoaks co-stars were also excited by the news.

“Ohmugoddddd I can’t WAIT!!! This is so exciting!! You’re gonna be an ANGEL ON ICE!” enthused Bronagh Waugh, who played Cheryl Brady.

Sophie Austin, who played serial killer Lindsey Butterfield said: “Oh Carley you will be amazing my love.”

“Ahhh you’ll be so great!” said Jess Fox, who plays Nancy Osborne.

Fans react to Carley Stenson signing

Viewers of the show are really pleased to see Carley is taking to the ice.

“Yes I am so happy to hear this you got my votes,” said one.

Another declared: “Winner!!!!! You will be amazing.”

Several more stated the news makes the show even more exciting: “The line up is looking super-exciting this year,” wrote one.

“Don’t know about anyone else but the line up seems to be good this year,” said another.

A third added: “This line up is fantastic!!! I’m loving it.”

Who is Carley Stenson?

Carley played Steph Cunningham neé Dean in Hollyoaks from 2000 until 2010.

She took on several huge storylines during her time on the show, including being diagnosed with epilepsy.

She also lost her husband, Max, on their wedding day when he was hit by a car.

Her exit storyline saw her tragically diagnosed with cervical cancer.

The cancer was terminal and Steph was killed off when she ran into a burning building to save Amy and Leah Barnes and Lucas Hay.

Carley reprised the role in 2011 appearing as an angel to Doug Carter.

In real life, since leaving the show Carley has carved out a successful career on the West End stage.

She is married to former Hollyoaks actor Danny Mac, although they never actually appeared in the soap at the same time.

The couple share daughter, Skye, who was born in 2021.

Who else is on Dancing On Ice 2023?

Yesterday Darren Harriot was unveiled as the eighth signing. He came hot on the heels of Joey Essex, announced on Friday.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne will be taking part in the show when it returns next year.

“This is honestly a dream come true and I can’t wait to start training on the ice,” the 30-year-old said.’

“To be the first drag artist to take part in one of the big UK reality competition shows is truly an honour,” she continued.

“I think it’s a big step forward for queer representation on TV,” she added.

Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher and Olympian Nile Wilson have also confirmed their involvement.

Earlier this week, Love Island 2022 champion Ekin-Su revealed she is set to take to the ice too.

The other contestants announced are EastEnders star Patsy Palmer and former football star John Fashanu.

Dancing On Ice will begin airing early next year on ITV and ITV Hub

