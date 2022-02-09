Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Villagers emotional in soap’s most controversial exit

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Ellis Chapman will leave the village for Australia.

Before he goes he shares emotional farewells with his friends and family, but will he give the women in his life the closure they need?

It’s been a much-talked about departure given the circumstances in which actor Aaron Anthony is going. But will he ever be back?

Ellis is leaving the village tonight (Credit: ITV)

Why is Ellis leaving Emmerdale?

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Ellis has had a job offer in Australia.

A mate who owns a resort on the Gold Coast has offered him “the job of a lifetime” running the fitness side of things.

The friends hadn’t been in touch for years, but the mate had seen Ellis on social media, figured he was perfect for the role and offered him the job to start in a week.

Ellis was miraculously able to dash off to Hotten, get his visa sorted in record time, and pack his bags.

It means he is leaving behind Belle Dingle, with whom he has just rekindled his relationship.

He also has to say goodbye to Priya, who he was in love with before he got together with Belle. She ended things after being badly burnt in the maze fire and Ellis said he’d wait until she was ready to restart their romance.

But he’s leaving to do the waiting elsewhere.

And Ellis will also be missing his brother, Billy’s, wedding to Dawn Taylor next week, which Emmerdale spoilers tell us will be full of drama.

His mate told him if he didn’t get to Australia this week the job would go to someone else, so Ellis took the opportunity and ran with it.

As he bids farewell, will he make peace with everyone in the village before he leaves?

Ellis wanted to be with Belle, but then he didn’t (Credit: ITV)

Why has Aaron Anthony quit Emmerdale?

Reports last year suggested Aaron had quit the role of Ellis following an alleged race row involving other cast members.

Aaron was said to have been annoyed about the reported behaviour of two Emmerdale colleagues.

A source told The Sun: “Aaron is bitterly angry about this situation and he has had to be persuaded to come back to Leeds to film his scenes in recent months.

“He has done some filming over the last couple of weeks, but the understanding is that those scenes will be his last.”

The insider said Aaron appeared “very vocal” about the allegations.

“He now feels his position on the show is untenable,” the source added.

Emmerdale has since responded to the claims.

A spokesperson for the soap told Entertainment Daily!: “While we would never comment on individual cases, Emmerdale has robust policies in place to deal with any allegations brought to our attention and take the appropriate steps.”

In addition, an ITV spokesperson added: “We don’t comment on cast contracts.”

Ellis will be leaving Priya behind (Credit: ITV)

What reportedly happened on the Emmerdale set?

The alleged incident first came to light last month.

It was reported that a mixed race actress was upset after her accent was mimicked during filming.

The cast members have remained anonymous.

Following the alleged incident, Matthew Wolfenden and Isabel Hodgins were reportedly absent from filming.

However, they have denied any wrongdoing.

Dawn is in a tizz (Credit: ITV)

More Emmerdale spoilers for tonight

Also tonight, things are going really badly for Dawn as she receives an official warning from disgruntled Vanessa.

But who is messing with Dawn?

Elsewhere, Al is disappointed when Amy says she is happy with her original arrangement with Cain.

Wanting to cause trouble for Cain, Al decides target Kyle, and he gives the lad his old phone, knowing his dad won’t approve.

Meanwhile, Mandy gives Amelia a makeover and the results aren’t exactly what Amelia was hoping for…

And, the fallout over Laurel’s discovery continues.

