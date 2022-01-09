Emmerdale stars Matthew Wolfenden and Isabel Hodgins WILL return following rigorous investigation

Emmerdale stars Matthew Wolfenden and Isabel Hodgins WILL be returning to the soap after a long absence.

The actors – who play on-screen couple David and Victoria – have not been filming following an alleged ‘race-row’ incident.

Reports over the autumn claimed the pair had been suspended following an inappropriate comment and the mimicking of a mixed-race co-star’s accent.

The suspension was steadfastly denied by the soap’s reps.

Emmerdale characters David and Victoria disappeared shortly after Survival Week

Both Matthew and Isabel denied wrongdoing, claiming there had been a misunderstanding.

At the time, an ITV rep said: “While we would never comment on individual cases, Emmerdale has robust policies in place to deal with any allegations brought to our attention and take the appropriate steps.”

Ellis exit

Co-star Aaron Anthony – who allegedly overheard the incident and and rowed with Matthew over it – is leaving his role as Ellis on the soap.

A source told The Sun: “Aaron is bitterly angry about this situation. He has had to be persuaded to come back to Leeds to film his scenes in recent months.

“He has done some filming over the last couple of weeks, but the understanding is that those scenes will be his last.”

Aaron Anthony is reportedly leaving following fall-out from the alleged incident with Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden

An ITV spokesperson said: “We don’t comment on cast contracts.”

The actress at the centre of the dispute has continued filming as normal but reportedly ‘wishes she wasn’t entangled in it’.

Rigorous enquiry

A source told The Sun of the duo’s return: “ITV has conducted a rigorous enquiry into the allegations made, with witness statements taken. Bosses accepted Matthew and Isabel’s explanation and agreed they can return to work.

“However, it has been made very clear that racism and bullying will not be tolerated by ITV. They have also offered the subject of their alleged remarks guidance about how to deal with the pair’s return.”

On screen, David and Victoria’s absence has been explained away as an extended break in Portugal. Victoria’s stepmother Diane recently moved there.

