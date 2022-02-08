Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Laurel left devastated after Jai’s confession

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Jai‘s lies catch up with him when he’s forced to confess everything to Laurel.

As Laurel desperately tries to hold on to her home, she has no idea Jai has ruined any hopes of her buying the house. How will she react when she finds out the truth?

Meanwhile, Al is in a mission to stir up more trouble, but is left disappointed.

And, Dawn has a funny feeling she’s being watched…

Here’s what’s happening in Emmerdale spoilers for Tuesday, February 8.

Jai is forced to come clean (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers for next week in all-new pics

Jai confesses

Things are unravelling pretty quickly for Jai after Rishi’s collapse.

He confesses what really happened with his dad to Laurel and she decides to take matters into her own hands and apply for a mortgage.

Knowing full well she has no chance of getting one with the massive loan he took out in her name hanging over her head, Jai tries to put her off.

However, Laurel’s mind is made up and she calls the bank.

She’s shocked to be told due to her low credit rating she won’t be accepted for a mortgage.

Ready to call the police and report the fact she’s been a victim of fraud, Laurel is taken aback when Jai stops her.

He reveals he was the one who took the loan in her name and Laurel can’t believe it.

As she stares at him in total horror, what does this mean for their future?

Cain doesn’t give Al the satisfaction – this time (Credit: ITV)

Al meddles

Determined to make trouble for Cain, Al tries to persuade Amy to send a solicitor’s letter about custody of Kyle.

Meanwhile, Moira steps in to try to talk some sense into Cain about his feud with Al and the impact it’s having on Kyle.

Al is left annoyed when Cain and Amy agree to stick to their original arrangement and it seems like his plan has failed.

Moira’s proud of Cain for being mature, but Al is still plotting. What’s his next move going to be?

Dawn is worried (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale cast for 2022 – meet them all here!

Who’s following Dawn?

Dawn isn’t having a great day.

Things are going wrong at work and Vanessa isn’t impressed.

As V gives her a warning about the mistakes she’s been making, Dawn feels awful.

But she later thinks she’s being watched – and she’s right. Someone is watching her every move, but who?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!