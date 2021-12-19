Emmerdale has responded to media reports Aaron Anthony has quit following an alleged race row involving other cast members.

It comes after previous claims of an unidentified actress being upset about an inappropriate comment made during filming.

According to reports, Aaron has since quit after being annoyed about the alleged behaviour of two Emmerdale colleagues.

Aaron Anthony has reportedly quit Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Aaron Anthony ‘quits’

The actor, who plays Ellis Chapman, has apparently told show bosses he won’t return when his contract runs out.

A source told The Sun: “Aaron is bitterly angry about this situation and he has had to be persuaded to come back to Leeds to film his scenes in recent months.

“He has done some filming over the last couple of weeks, but the understanding is that those scenes will be his last.”

Read more: Emmerdale bosses MUST get killer Meena Jutla’s ending right – here’s how

The insider said Aaron appeared “very vocal” about the allegations.

“He now feels his position on the show is untenable,” the source added.

Emmerdale has since responded to the claims.

Aaron plays Ellis Chapman in the soap (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Where to see your fave Emmerdale stars in panto this year

A spokesperson for the soap told Entertainment Daily!: “While we would never comment on individual cases, Emmerdale has robust policies in place to deal with any allegations brought to our attention and take the appropriate steps.”

In addition, an ITV spokesperson added: “We don’t comment on cast contracts.”

ED! has contacted Aaron’s representative for comment.

What reportedly happened on the Emmerdale set?

The alleged incident first came to light last month.

It was reported that a mixed race actress was upset after her accent was mimicked during filming.

The cast members have remained anonymous.

Following the alleged incident, Matthew Wolfenden and Isabel Hodgins were reportedly absent from filming.

However, they have denied any wrongdoing.

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.