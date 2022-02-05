Emmerdale fans call out huge blunder as Ellis Chapman’s ‘ridiculous’ exit plot is revealed

Emmerdale fans are all saying the same thing about Ellis Chapman’s exit storyline.

The personal trainer is leaving the village after actor Aaron Anthony quit the soap following a reported race row.

Emmerdale fans are all saying the same thing as Ellis Chapman’s exit is revealed (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode his exit plot was revealed with the character receiving a shock job offer.

He told his brother Billy that an old friend who had moved to Australia had got in contact.

“We follow each other but I haven’t actually spoken to him for years… until today,” Ellis said.

“He’s got a resort now in the Gold Coast.

“And he’s offered me a job running their fitness. It’s the job of a lifetime, but there’s Belle and they’d need me to start next week.

“The thing is they need the job filled soon as and if I don’t take it now they’re going to give it to someone else.”

Emmerdale fans point out problem with Ellis’ exit

Billy gave him his blessing – but fans were all saying the same thing – Ellis cannot move to Australia within a week.

One said: “Hahaha, Australian visa in a week?!”

A second said: “And just like that… the easiest and quickest obtained visa to Australia EVER!!!…”

Billy is supporting his brother but fans have noticed a problem (Credit: ITV)

A third said: “Australia? Come on, why not the USA or the Caribbean?

“At least make a sound a bit realistic.”

A fourth said: “Yeah, I’m sure you can’t just move to Australia with a week’s notice.

“Do the writers think we are thick?”

Another said: “So Ellis can leave for a job in Australia within a week? I don’t think so.”

Ellis’ exit will air next week as he leaves girlfriend Belle devastated.

