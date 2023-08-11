11 celebs who are having a far worse week than us, from Eamonn and Ruth to Coleen Nolan

It’s been a rather dramatic week in the world of showbiz for celebs like This Morning icon Josie Gibson, the much-loved Eamonn and Ruth and several Love Island 2023 stars.

Missed out on all the goss? Don’t worry, here’s our rundown of which celebs will be no doubt getting into that Friday feeling.

Strictly star Adam Thomas’ Strictly future was thrown into doubt (Credit: BBC)

Adam Thomas

Despite Adam bagging his biggest gig to date this week (the new 2023 series of Strictly Come Dancing), his name has been splashed all over the headlines. But perhaps not the way he had hoped…

After the news of him joining the show was confirmed, the former Emmerdale star was faced with speculation he’s at an advantage in the competition. While Adam himself doesn’t have experience, his wife Caroline is a trained dancer who runs her own dance school, ABCD Dance in Altrincham, Greater Manchester.

The actor took to Instagram to break his silence on joining the show. He didn’t directly address the “fix” worries, but he stressed that he “cannot dance” to save his life.

But the drama didn’t end there. On Thursday (August 10) he revealed he had been diagnosed with a chronic illness, rheumatoid arthritis. His condition could potentially impact his performance on the glitzy BBC show. Despite being in “a lot of pain” Adam has insisted he will take on Strictly Come Dancing “with a smile on his face”.

Josie Gibson

Fans have been loving seeing Bristol babe Josie on TV screens this past week, fronting ITV’s This Morning. But that hasn’t stopped her from making an appearance in the headlines either.

The blonde TV presenter set tongues wagging when she was pictured holding hands with cameraman Sam Morter in Paris earlier this year. At the time, Josie’s pal Alison Hammond even commented that they were a “beautiful couple”. But Josie laughed off the post, claiming it was nothing more than an elaborate prank.

New claims emerged this week that she and Sam were a thing ahead of her appearance on Shopping With Keith Lemon – where she revealed that she’ s in love… However, Josie seemed to think enough is enough, and set the record straight on her Instagram Story.

Josie clarified: “I’m not in a relationship, or neither am I in love, with cameraman Sam. I am not with Sam Morter. I love Sam Morter, he is my work colleague. I’m like his older sister, I’m like his auntie. That’s as far as it goes. There is nothing going on with me and Sam Morter.”

Molly appeared on this year’s Love Island (Credit: ITV)

Love Island Molly Marsh

Joining the other celebs in the press is Love Island‘s Molly Marsh. It’s fair to say she made an impression during her time on the show. The Doncaster beauty rocked up and found a connection with London hunk Zach, only to then get booted from the island – in the show’s biggest twist ever.

But Molly was soon back, in yet another huge twist, when Casa Amor kicked off. She returned to the villa, where she and Zach carried on with their relationship.

However, it seems not everyone was thrilled to see her. There were times on the show when fans pointed out that Molly was often not seen with some of the other female contestants and was snubbed on the show.

And an Instagram post from Jess earlier this week has shown again that Molly appears to be on the outside looking in at Love Island friendships again. Jess conducted an Instagram Q&A and a fan asked: “Is it true the Lekki babes are going to Nigeria in December?”

She replied to the story with a peace sign and said: “You tell me,” and tagged Whitney Adebayo, Catherine Agbaje and Ella Thomas, as if asking them the question. Molly’s name was nowhere to be seen – the only final girl not to make the cut, it seems.

Krishnan will be on Strictly later this year (Credit: Channel 4)

Krishnan Guru-Murthy

Another 2023 Strictly Come Dancing signing has also found themselves in the headlines this week. Krishnan Guru-Murthy, was in ‘hot water’ after ‘controversial’ comments from his past recently resurfaced.

It came to light that Krishnan, who started off his career at the BBC, has been incredibly outspoken about the broadcaster. According to The Sun, Krishnan once let loose at the Beeb in a podcast appearance.

“I worked for them for 10 years but I do relish it when they are in trouble,” he’s quoted as saying. “There may be a boss you knew 20 years ago that you might enjoy watching screw up. There are grudges in the media obviously.”

In another interview with Politics Joe, he described his former employer as “a big bureaucratic beast”. Similarly, in the aftermath of Gary Lineker’s freedom of speech row earlier this year, he told The Political Party podcast that the BBC “did mess it up, ­obviously”.

Ruth and Eamonn have been issued a major blow (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Eamonn and Ruth

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been a staple on telly screens for decades – but earlier this week the couple were issued a tough blow from TV bosses.

Their luxe travel show Eamonn and Ruth: How The Other Half Lives has sadly been axed after five series. For the Channel 5 programme, the husband and wife duo jetted across the world, following the lives of the super-rich.

Eamonn revealed why the show has been shelved. He said: “Sadly, the series fell victim to the pandemic – it was just impossible to get across the world to meet very rich people. There are no plans to revive the series now.”

The show first aired in 2015 and ran for five series plus a Christmas special. During their adventures the TV Eamonn and Ruth flew in a Russian billionaire’s private jet and sampled the world’s most expensive cocktail. They travelled to Dubai, Las Vegas and Monte Carlo as part of their escapes.

From Eamonn and Ruth to… Les Dennis

Les has joined the other celebs on Strictly Come Dancing and was confirmed to be the final one taking part on Friday (August 11). But the comedian and telly veteran accidentally revealed his Strictly debut over a week ago.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today with Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh, Les recalled the awkward incident. He said: “What happened was, the Strictly producers asked me to send a playlist of songs you might like.”

Les went on: “I’m totally hopeless with social media and all that so my daughter put it together for me, so I could send it to my agent by email but I must have done a fat finger error and put it on Twitter instead.”

The Loose Woman star was in hot water (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan

Loose Women legend Coleen found herself in the headlines earlier this year following her driving offence. And this week, it was claimed she’s “humiliated” and worried about her reputation, following the conviction.

In July, Coleen was caught breaking the speed limit on Preston New Road in Blackpool. The 58-year-old Loose Women star was driving her Toyota when she broke the 30mph speed limit on July 8. Initially, Coleen pled not guilty to breaking the speed limit. However, on the day of the trial at Preston Magistrates’ Courts, she changed her plea to guilty.

Coleen was fined £900 and hit with six points on her licence. She must also pay a £360 surcharge to fund victim services, as well as £150 to the Crown Prosecution services.

And now, according to a source, Coleen is worried how it’s going to go down with fellow celebs on the show. They told OK!: “She’s worried they will talk or joke about it on the show and that’s humiliating for her. Especially as she is always giving a piece of her mind on what other people are up to. She doesn’t like to look bad in public or for people to think that she’s not Miss Perfect any more.”

The pair struck up a relationship on the show (Credit: ITV)

Kady and Ouzy

Love Island 2023 couple Kady McDermott and Ouzy See split this week – just days after the ITV2 dating show came to an end.

The two celebs coupled up in the villa during the latest series. The pair were booted from the Island before the final – and despite not becoming exclusive, things seemed to be going from strength to strength. However, their relationship has now come to an end, with Kady blaming his “actions” off-camera as the reason.

Kady announced their split on her Instagram Story, and didn’t really share any more details. However, tabloids reported that things came to a head for the celebs after Ouzy spent two nights in a hotel with a “beautiful brunette”. A source told The Sun: “Everyone is laying into Kady. But Ouzy has been enjoying the single life since he’s been back home.

“He spent two nights with the stunning brunette who he has known for over a year – just hours after hanging out with Kady and putting on a showmance.” The insider added: “He first met Alicia over a year ago and Ouzy got back in touch with her earlier this year and they met up in Marbella in May. He was constantly calling and messaging her right up until he went into the villa.”

Helen Flanagan

No stranger to a spot of controversy, this week Helen was cruelly mum-shamed after posting photos of her children in their new school shoes.

Mum-of-three Helen shared the sweet snaps on Instagram, showing herself and her two daughters posing. But the 33-year-old actress was then subjected to vile abuse from followers. Some mocked her, while others accused her of using her kids to make money.

The snap, which was a sponsored post for shoe company Schuh, showed Delilah, five, and Matilda, eight, standing with their arms around each other. Matilda was wearing a pair of Dr Martens, while Delilah had on a pair of black New Balance trainers.

But some of Helen’s followers waded in with less-than-helpful comments to her post.

One smugly wrote: “Being given uniform to advertise, helps.” Another said: “You don’t pay for #AD, you get paid more than you’ll pay for the shoes.” While a third laid into poor Helen, writing: “Literally using your kids to shill, absolutely shameless behaviour. No doubt to pay for some more lip fillers or some other nonsense for your continuing quest to be somebody.”

