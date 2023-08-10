Vanessa Feltz ‘living her best life’ with three dates in one night following split from Ben

Vanessa Feltz isn’t letting the breakdown of her relationship with Ben Ofoedu get in the way of a good time.

The Talk TV host, 61, revealed she’d dated three men in ONE night in an explosive Instagram post on Thursday (August 10).

Vanessa, who has been filming Celebs Go Dating, shared a very chipper post in pastel pink sunglasses.

She said: “Morning, blimey, it’s only about five hours since I got home after my triple date last night. Three dates, one night, one woman. It was a late one.”

Vanessa Feltz discussed her split from Ben Ofoedu on This Morning (Credit: YouTube)

Vanessa Feltz gets back to dating

The presenter added: “I can’t tell you what happened but I’m on my way to the agency to deliver some sort of verdict. One woman, three dates, about five hours ago, what, three and a half hours of sleep or something? I’m living my best life! I hope you are too. Have a great day.”

The star also showed off some pictures from her date night, wearing a stunning red dress with heels and sunglasses.

In a little video before the big night, Vanessa told her followers: “I’m going on three dates in one evening, three speed dates. I’ve now got a choice of good, better and best. I’m hoping, I’m praying, I think tonight could be the night.”

What happened to Vanessa and Ben?

Vanessa split with ex-fiancé, Phats and Small singer Ben Ofoedu, after 16 years together amid claims that he’d been unfaithful.

The couple called time on their long-term romance earlier this year and Ben later admitted confirmed that he had cheated.

Ben later said: “I’m sorry for all the pain caused to Vanessa, to her family, to mine. We had an amazing 16 years. I truly love her. She’s the love of my life.”

Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu at the theatre in 2019 (Credit: Cover Images)

Heartbreak diet

A heartbroken Vanessa lost around two stone in weight as she struggled to process the sad news.

She told Closer: “I’ve been too heartbroken to eat anything, and I don’t think that’s a very nice diet. I’ve been on it before and it’s horrible.”

Back in February, Vanessa told This Morning: “I’m absolutely not going to let it grind me down. I want to focus on the future.”

Vanessa was previously married to surgeon Michael Kurer. They share two daughters and divorced in 2000.

Thankfully Vanessa has turned a corner and is now loving single life. She’s appearing on the new series of smash hit Celebs Go Dating alongside comedian Spuddz, Made In Chelsea’s Mark-Francis Vandelli and Kate Moss’s niece Lottie Moss.

