Ben Ofoedu shares cryptic post hours after ex Vanessa Feltz signs up for Celebs Go Dating

Ben Ofoedu shared a cryptic post on social media hours after it was confirmed his ex Vanessa Feltz signed up for Celebs Go Dating.

Ben and Vanessa were together for 16 years but split earlier this year after Ben cheated on Vanessa. Vanessa admitted she was “heartbroken” over her relationship ending but wanted to “throw herself back into the dating game“.

Phats and Small singer Ben Ofoedu has shared a cryptic social media post (Credit: YouTube)

Ben Ofoedu shares cryptic post as Vanessa Feltz signs up for dating show

Singer Ben did confess he cheated on ex-fiancée Vanessa by texting another woman. He also confessed that he “spiralled out of control” after his and Vanessa’s split went public. He added that his starring role on the new London show Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding “saved his life”.

But as Vanessa was confirmed as the lastest sign up for Channel 4 reality series Celebs Go Dating, Ben shared a cryptic post to social media. Vanessa will join fellow celeb sign-ups including Lottie Moss, Made in Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandelli and comedian Spuddz on the Channel 4 series.

Have a wonderful day,

I hope you find what you’re looking for meanwhile…. 🧡💛🧡 pic.twitter.com/BijAZ7i1Xj — Ben Ofoedu (@BigBenOfoedu) June 16, 2023

Hours after the news broke, Ben shared a video of himself alongside the song Midas Touch by Midnight Star playing. He captioned the post: “Have a wonderful day. I hope you find what you’re looking for meanwhile…”

Vanessa Feltz has signed up for Celebs Go Dating (Credit: YouTube)

Vanessa confessed she’s keen for new love in her life

In a recent interview with OK!, Vanessa confessed she “isn’t used to” single life. She admitted: “I like someone to chat to and cuddle and say nothing much to. Without it, it feels very silent and lonely to me. I’m not used to it and I don’t like it.”

I hope someone comes galloping to the rescue.

Confessing she is hoping for new love to come into her life, she added: “I might get used to it, but I secretly hope I don’t have to. I hope someone comes galloping to the rescue.”

Read more: Vanessa Feltz’s ex Ben Ofoedu admits he ‘spiralled out of control’ after split: ‘I understand how people feel that there’s no way out’

So, will you watch Vanessa on Celebs Go Dating? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think,