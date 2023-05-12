Vanessa Feltz ‘throws herself back into the dating game’ following split from Ben

Vanessa Feltz is ready to throw herself back into the dating game, reports claim, following her split from Ben Ofoedu.

The 61-year-old star announced her split from long-term fiancé Ben in February. According to The Sun, she has now signed up for the new series of Celebs Go Dating.

Vanessa was previously married to surgeon Michael from 1983 to 2000, with whom she had two daughters. In December 2006 she got engaged to singer Ben. The couple had originally planned to wed the following year but never ended up doing so. In February this year, Vanessa announced they had gone their separate ways after almost two decades together.

Following the split, Vanessa said she was “feeling just like anyone else would after ending a 16-year relationship”. However, she vowed that she was not going to let the break-up “grind her down”.

Vanessa Feltz ‘signs up for Celebs Go Dating’ after Ben split

It seems a few months on Vanessa may already be on her way to getting herself back out there. The Sun has claimed that the Talk TV star has recently signed up to appear on the next series of Celebs Go Dating.

At 61 years old, she wants to have fun, live life and try new things – and this fits the bill perfectly.

Apparently it was not a decision she rushed into: “When Vanessa was first approached to do the show, she wasn’t 100% sure as the break-up was very fresh and she didn’t want to rush into anything,” a source reportedly told The Sun. “Now she has had time to think about it and she’s decided to give it a whirl.”

The source apparently went on to add it was “devastating” for Vanessa when her relationship with Ben came to an end.

They alleged: “Her relationship coming to a devastating, unexpected end after 16 years has made her realise that life is short and you have to grab opportunities when they come your way. She’s not necessarily expecting to find her soulmate, but she’s also keeping an open mind as stranger things have happened. At 61 years old, she wants to have fun, live life and try new things – and this fits the bill perfectly.”

