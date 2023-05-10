Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu
News

Vanessa Feltz’s ex Ben Ofoedu admits he ‘spiralled out of control’ after split: ‘I understand how people feel that there’s no way out’

Ben Ofoedu credited London show Tony n' Tina's Wedding with saving his life

By Entertainment Daily

Following his split from Vanessa Feltz, Ben Ofoedu has admitted that he “spiralled out of control”.

The singer said that his life was “saved” by a starring role on the new London show Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding.

In February, Vanessa revealed that the couple had split, and Ben later confirmed that he’d been unfaithful to his then-fiancée, texting another woman.

Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu
Vanessa revealed in February that she’d split from Ben (Credit: Splash News)

At the same time, Ben was grieving the death of his younger brother Roy and being trolled online. He said he felt as if everything was “closing in” on him.

Ben was ‘spiralling out of control’

Ben told MailOnline: “Tony n’ Tina’s wedding literally saved my life. Like, literally saved my life. I had two major griefs. I had my brother pass away and then shortly after that, my relationship with Vanessa was no more.”

He continued: “That’s a 17-year relationship. And man, I was just spiraling out of control. I just felt like everything was closing in on me, my whole life and with the trolling and the backlash I received from my split with Vanessa.”

The 51-year-old said the experience made him understand why people might feel there’s “no way out”. He described the media attention and trolling as a “never ending story”.

Ben Ofoedu on ITV
Ben found a role in Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding (Credit: ITV)

But auditions for Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding arrived at the ideal time. Ben originally thought that nobody would want to cast him given the news around his split from Vanessa. However, he was given the part. He said: “I met this totally fresh cast of 19 people who are amazing and especially the girls in the cast as well were very, very supportive which was nice because they knew what was going on.”

Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding in London now

Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding first opened in New York City in 1988, and has since been performed across the world in over 100 locations. There was also a film adaption, Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding: The Movie, in 2004, featuring Mila Kunis.

In the immersive show, members of the audience themselves become wedding guests. They’re even included in a sit-down dinner where they can mingle with the actors. The show opened in London on March 16, and is playing weekly at the Arcelormittal Orbit in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Ben plays Vinnie Black, while Ronnie Burden and Alabama Boatman play Tony and Tina respectively.

Read more: Ben Ofoedu blasted as he issues bizarre complaint: ‘This not going out with Vanessa thing has gone too far!’

Vanessa Feltz Bravely Opens Up On The End Of Her 16-Year Relationship | This Morning

Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Ben Ofoedu Mental Health Vanessa Feltz

Trending Articles

Coronation Street's Aaron, Abi, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Coronation Street fan theory: Abi is plotting revenge and will bring Aaron down
Paul Sinha smiles for The Chase
Paul Sinha lands huge new ITV role away from The Chase
Amy did not consent to sex with Aaron
These disgusting comments from Coronation Street fans about Amy do not belong in 2023
Matt Willis and wife Emma looking emotional
Matt Willis details full horror of secret relapse just five years ago as Emma admits ‘it was the last thing I expected’
Adjoa Andoh and King Charles
Adjoa Andoh sparks 4,000 Ofcom complaints over coronation comments as Bridgerton star apologises
Prince George at the Coronation looking up at the sky
Royal fans’ concern for Prince George after spotting his behaviour during coronation weekend