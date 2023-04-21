Ben Ofoedu blasted as he issues bizarre complaint: ‘This not going out with Vanessa thing has gone too far!’

Ben Ofoedu, who cheated on TV’s Vanessa Feltz, has issued a bizarre complaint on Twitter after losing his blue tick.

The singer, who was dumped by Vanessa after she lost trust in him, took to social media last night (April 20) with his moan. However, if he was looking for sympathy then it’s fair to say he went to the wrong place.

Vanessa Feltz and Ben split: Singer makes bizarre complaint

Ben took to Twitter to complain that his blue tick had vanished from his profile. Sharing an emoji of himself shrugging his shoulders in confusion, Ben said: “Where the hell is my blue tick? This not going out with Vanessa thing has gone too far!!”

A blue tick was previously used to indicate that the Twitter account was an official one. However, that all changed when Elon Musk took over. A Twitter blue tick cull took place this week, with users now having to pay to get one.

This not going out with Vanessa thing has gone too far!!

It’s unclear if Ben knew this, and if he was joking with his post about Vanessa. However, it really didn’t go down well with some of his followers.

Where the hell is my blue tick? This not going out with Vanessa thing has gone to far!! pic.twitter.com/8UmxBvONig — Ben Ofoedu (@BigBenOfoedu) April 20, 2023

Ben’s followers react

One furious fan tweeted Ben to tell him he should be “ashamed” of himself. They said: “Why bring Vanessa into it – should be ashamed of your behaviour.”

Another added: “Cheating on Vanessa is probably why.” Meanwhile, a third commented: “Cheating is WRONG on all levels – have no idea the devastation it causes!”

Others, meanwhile, poked fun at Ben over the split. One said: “Don’t stress yourself, I hear she’s got herself a new chap, Elon something or other.”

The change in the blue ticks was explained to Ben by some, though. One said: “Elon Musk said ages ago that all legacy blue ticks would be removed. If you want one now, you have to pay for it.”

