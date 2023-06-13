Vanessa Feltz makes sad confession about new relationship following ex’s cheating

Vanessa Feltz has discussed the possibility of a new relationship following her break up.

The 61-year-old star announced her split from long-term fiancé Ben Ofoedu back in February. The couple parted ways after after Vanessa discovered Ben had been cheating on her.

TV star Vanessa has discussed the idea of a new relationship (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa makes sad confession

Several months on, Vanessa has opened up about life after her ex. Vanessa had been engaged to her partner Ben for 16 years when she discovered he had been unfaithful to her. After the break up which followed, Vanessa sadly said that she was “feeling just like anyone else would after ending a 16-year relationship”.

In a recent interview with OK! she heartbreakingly revealed that she still hasn’t got “used to” single life.

I hope someone comes galloping to the rescue.

“I like someone to chat to and cuddle and say nothing much to,” she confessed. “Without it, it feels very silent and lonely to me. I’m not used to it and I don’t like it.”

She then admitted she is keen to meet someone new, saying: “I might get used to it, but I secretly hope I don’t have to. I hope someone comes galloping to the rescue.”

Vanessa split up with Ben after he cheated on her (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa Feltz discusses new relationship

Despite the trauma, This Morning star Vanessa’s previous relationship must have caused her, she seems admirably optimistic about the prospect of a new relationship.

I’m up for it all over again.

“You might think once bitten, twice shy but definitely not in my case,” she said defiantly. “I’m up for it all over again.”

She instead pulled out another quote: “They say it’s better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all, and I think that’s probably true.”

Vanessa then jokingly bemoaned her taste in men.

She said: “Next time, if there is a next time, I hope to be a better picker. I probably won’t be, because I doubt I’ve learnt anything in all these years. I seem to have gotten older, but no wiser!”

