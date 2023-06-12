Vanessa Feltz exposed the “real” Holly Willoughby during a recent interview.

The This Morning regular also confessed the “truth” about the alleged “toxic” atmosphere on the show.

Vanessa spoke about Holly (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa Feltz exposes the ‘real’ Holly Willoughby

Today, an interview Vanessa did with OK! magazine was published.

During the interview, Vanessa spoke about Holly – as well as the alleged “toxic” atmosphere on the set of This Morning.

Speaking about Holly, Vanessa revealed that the 42-year-old had reached out to her after she had spoken about Rolf Harris sexually assaulting her.

“I was asked about the fact he sexually assaulted me live on TV, and so I told the story again. And then I got a message from Holly just saying, ‘Are you OK? It must be really hard for you to talk about it. Are you alright?’,” she said.

“She bothered – with all this going on – to message me. She definitely didn’t have to – there was no need for her to. That’s just an example of her. She’s beautiful and sweet, which means people want her not to be that in real life. I know her in real life, I know her socially, and I’m friendly with lots of friends of hers,” she said.

Vanessa branded Holly a “really kind person” (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa Feltz defends Holly Willoughby

The star then went on to say that Holly is a “friend”. She then said that the This Morning star is a “really kind person”.

The conversation then soon addressed the elephant in the room – Phillip‘s resignation. Vanessa revealed that she is “devastated” by everything that has happened.

She then went on to say that she is “very sorry” for everyone who has been “hurt or implicated” in what has happened. She was then asked about claims that the show is “toxic”.

“I’ve never seen anything toxic in my life – and that’s the truth!” she exclaimed.

Holly and Ruth had an awkward exchange (Credit: ITV)

Viewers left uncomfortable amid ‘awkward’ exchange

Today saw viewers witness a very awkward exchange between Holly and Ruth Langsford on the show.

During the show, Holly and Dermot cut to Loose Women, where Ruth teased some of the topics to be discussed on today’s show. She revealed that Alex Scott would be on the show too.

“See you then. Do you reckon Alex Scott got more sleep than you did last night?” Holly asked as she turned to Dermot, ignoring Ruth. “Three hours this one,” she laughed pointing at him.”

Ruth, meanwhile, simply sat there with a fixed smile. “Ruth’s face when Holly was talking [laughing emoji],” one viewer tweeted.

“Ruth’s absolute disdain for Holly is absolutely brutal,” another then wrote.

Read more: Dermot O’Leary’s appearance causes a stir today as This Morning viewers shocked

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.