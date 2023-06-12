Dermot O'Leary smiling on This Morning today
TV

Dermot O’Leary’s appearance causes a stir today as This Morning viewers shocked

Someone compared him to Action Man!

By Rebecca Carter

Dermot O’Leary distracted This Morning viewers today with his appearance as he returned to host with Holly Willoughby.

Following his hosting stint on last night’s Soccer Aid (June 11), Dermot was up bright and early to co-host with Holly on Monday’s show (June 12). But it was Dermot’s outfit that caught the attention of viewers.

His “tight” t-shirt left many fans stunned as they took to Twitter to discuss the look.

Holly Willoughby and Dermot O'Leary look serious on This Morning today
Dermot’s “tight” t-shirt sparked reaction today (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary on This Morning today

The presenter was wearing a black, short-sleeved t-shirt with a high neck. Dermot paired the top with beige trousers. However, on Twitter, some viewers spotted how “tight” the top was.

One person said: “That’s one tight shirt Dermot has on. Talk about sun’s out, guns out.”

Another wrote: “The most disturbing thing on #thismorning for a while is the lovely Dermot O’Leary’s top today. It’s high neck but short sleeves. In this heat. I DON’T UNDERSTAND.”

Someone else tweeted: “Why is Dermot dressed like a real life Action Man?”

Dermot O'Leary talking on This Morning today
Dermot was hosting today (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Wtf is @radioleary wearing? A horrible tight fitting t-shirt but the neck looks like it’s on its way to being a turtle neck.”

That’s one tight shirt Dermot has on. Talk about sun’s out, guns out.

Others, meanwhile, had some positive views on today’s show. They seemed to love Holly and Dermot hosting together. One person gushed: “Great show today, Holly and Dermot work very well together! Winning combination, keep it.”

Another said: “I’m liking the Dermot and Holly combination.”

Holly Willoughby smiling at Dermot O'Leary who's talking on This Morning
Viewers loved Holly and Dermot hosting together (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters

Following Phillip Schofield‘s shock exit from the show and ITV, viewers have seen a few stars step in to host with Holly. Phil stepped down from ITV entirely after admitting to having an affair with a younger male colleague.

Read more: Holly Willoughby issues apology to James Martin as chef is left red-faced during This Morning appearance

Last week saw Josie Gibson host alongside Holly. Craig Doyle also took over presenting duties for a couple of days, gaining much support from viewers.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

