James Martin looking embarrassed and Holly Willoughby on This Morning
TV

Holly Willoughby issues apology to James Martin as chef is left red-faced during This Morning appearance

This is not just any Swiss roll…

By Nancy Brown

This Morning chef James Martin was left red-faced during an appearance on the show today, with host Holly Willoughby offering an apology for her behaviour.

James was on the show early on today (June 12) to demonstrate his tapas recipes. Later on he was back with his summer Swiss roll, filled with whipped cream and decorated with berries.

Except Holly made it sound a lot more exotic than that, leaving James shaking his head and looking slightly embarrassed…

James Martin cooking on This Morning today
James Martin was left a little red-faced over his saucy This Morning introduction today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning chef James Martin left red-faced by Holly

Trailing his Swiss roll segment, the This Morning production team started playing the music from the M&S food adverts. After all, this was not just any Swiss roll, it was a James Martin Swiss roll.

Holly got in on the fun, putting on her best sexy voice. “That music must mean James Martin is in the building,” she purred. “He is making a classic Swiss roll with sweet seasonal berries,” she teased, before adding seductively: “With lashings of whipped cream.”

Dermot O’Leary, who was hosting alongside her today, then started playing air guitar as Holly quipped: “This is where Dermot’s guitar solo comes in.”

Holly Willoughby and Dermot O'Leary laughing on This Morning
Holly Willoughby and co-host Dermot O’Leary were in a playful mood today (Credit: ITV)

He then joined in the fun at poor James’ expense. “James Martin’s smooth. Yeah James,” he cooed.

Giggling, Holly decided to say sorry to James, as he continued to stand there looking embarrassed: “Sorry James,” she said.

“That’s alright,” the down-to-earth chef replied, before Holly said that his Swiss roll looked “delicious” and they’d be back to watch him prepare it soon.

James and his ‘big hands’

Sure enough, James was soon back in the kitchen, and Holly was clearly still feeling playful. As James got to work mixing the batter with his hands, Holly demanded to know why he’d use them and not the spatula.

“Because these were invented before spatulas,” he said, deadpan.

“But you’ve got big hands,” she said, giggling. “Big spatula hands,” she added.

The comment didn’t go unnoticed by those watching at home, who poked fun at Holly’s comment. “Matron! Take them away!” quipped one, with a Carry On meme.

“I like a guy with big hands,” another laughed.

Read more: Dermot O’Leary’s real full name revealed!

YouTube video player

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Dermot O'Leary Holly Willoughby James Martin This Morning

Trending Articles

Queen Camilla leaves guests feeling ‘awkward’ as she breaks protocol: ‘There needs to be a decision on this’
Vanessa Feltz speaking to camera and Ben Ofoedu inset
Vanessa Feltz reveals fears about her future following split from Ben as she takes subtle ‘dig’ at cheating ex
Paddy McGuinness and Tommy Fury SoccerAid
Paddy McGuinness brands Soccer Aid co-star Tommy Fury a ‘disgrace’
Holly Willoughby and Amanda Holden
Amanda Holden breaks her silence as ‘shock details’ of Holly Willoughby feud ’emerge’
Alex Scott hosting Soccer Aid 2023
Soccer Aid viewers shocked by Alex Scott’s choice of outfit
Emmerdale actress Amelia Flanagan smiles
Emmerdale star Amelia Flanagan ‘scared half to death’ after terrifying incident at concert