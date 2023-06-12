This Morning viewers left ‘uncomfortable’ at Ruth Langsford’s ‘look of disdain’ as Holly Willoughby appeared to dismiss her

This Morning today (Monday, June 12) saw viewers feeling a little uncomfortable during an seemingly awkward Holly Willoughby and Ruth Langsford moment.

Viewers were quick to comment on the moment, with Ruth being accused of flashing Holly a “look of disdain” during today’s show.

The awkward moment in question (Credit: ITV)

Uncomfortable moment on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw an awkward moment between Holly and Ruth take place. Before midday today, Dermot and Holly cut to the Loose Women studio to speak to Ruth about what was coming up on the show.

“Hello you two,” she said. Ruth then went on to speak about what is coming up on today’s edition of Loose Women. She revealed that Alex Scott would be on the show.

“See you then. Do you reckon Alex Scott got more sleep than you did last night?” Holly asked as she turned to Dermot, ignoring Ruth. “Three hours this one,” she laughed pointing at him.

Ruth, meanwhile, simply sat there with a fixed smile. Awkward?

At the the end of the show, Holly and Dermot cut to Ruth once again. Ruth teased that they would be discussing “awkward exchanges” on the show today. However, this chat was far more friendly, with Holly joking she would be sending some of the cake James Martin just made over to Ruth after the show.

Fans picked up on the awkward moment (Credi: ITV)

Viewers react to awkward moment on This Morning today

Viewers were quick to pick up on the ‘awkward’ moment, with many taking to Twitter to point it out.

“Ruth’s face when Holly was talking [laughing emoji],” one This Morning viewer tweeted. “It’s so uncomfortable to watch but I love it,” another laughed.

“Ruth’s absolute disdain for Holly is absolutely brutal,” a third then wrote.

“@thismorning how very rude. Holly blanked Ruth and Ruth’s face was a picture. @hollywills needs to get real or get out,” another fumed.

ED! has contacted Holly and Ruth’s reps for comment.

Dermot’s appearance caused a stir (Credit: ITV)

Dermot’s appearance causes a stir

Elsewhere on today’s show, Dermot’s appearance caused quite a stir on the show. The 50-year-old was wearing a black, short-sleeved t-shirt with a high neck.

Viewers were quick to comment on how “tight” Dermot’s top was. “That’s one tight shirt Dermot has on. Talk about sun’s out, guns out,” one viewer tweeted.

“The most disturbing thing on #thismorning for a while is the lovely Dermot O’Leary’s top today. It’s high neck but short sleeves. In this heat. I DON’T UNDERSTAND,” another said.

“Why is Dermot dressed like a real-life Action Man?” a third then asked.

