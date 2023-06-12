The Voice UK star in ‘dig’ at This Morning scandal during live interview on the show today

Former The Voice UK coach Ricky Wilson caused a stir during his appearance on This Morning today (June 12) as fans speculated that he made a few subtle “digs” at the recent Phillip Schofield scandal while being interviewed live on the show.

For those who’ve been living under a rock, Phil recently admitted he had an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague. Since then there have been calls for Holly Willoughby to go, investigations launched at ITV and several stars speaking out against the channel.

And, as Kaiser Chiefs singer Ricky appeared on the show today, viewers at home were left thinking that he made a couple of thinly-veiled comments about the scandal.

Fans thought Ricky Wilson was making ‘subtle’ digs on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Ricky Wilson makes ‘dig’ at Schofield scandal today

As Ricky sat down with hosts Holly Willoughby and Dermot O’Leary to discuss 20 years of the Kaiser Chiefs, they talked about the band’s history.

Ricky admitted the band “have had their falling outs” and “they don’t really talk to each other”. He added their “secret to success” was “sweeping everything under the carpet and carrying on”. He also mentioned being friends with someone for 20 years and managing not to fall out with them.

As fans (and celebs) have called out Holly, not believing she didn’t know about Phil’s affair, some viewers thought Ricky might have been making a dig at her relationship with Phil.

One viewer wrote: “There are a lot of things being swept under the carpet lately,” alongside a laughing emoji. Another then added: “‘We just sweep everything under the carpet’ #ThisMorning approves this message.”

A third person added: “What was that …. sweep under the carpet, know someone 20 years you don’t fall out.” A fourth viewer laughed at Ricky’s “digs”, adding: “A lot of digs from Ricky in this interview.”

This Morning was hosted by Holly Willoughby and Dermot O’Leary today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers fuming at change in the show

In other This Morning news from today, viewers weren’t too happy about a format change in the show. Instead of playing the traditional This Morning theme tune, a remix by This Morning regular and occasional DJ Gok Wan was played instead.

As today’s episode began, Holly asked her co-host Dermot: “Did you like that?” Dermot replied: “I mean that’s it now. That’s the titles on This Morning forever and ever and ever.” Dermot then added: “We gave them a little remix, done by Gok by his very own hands.”

Appearing via video link live from Ibiza, Gok said: “Do you like it? It’s good isn’t it. The whole of the UK and everyone watching right now is raving along to This Morning.”

But viewers weren’t too sure about the change. One viewer complained: “Awful, awful, awful music!!!!” Another person added: “That theme tune sounds like an out-of-sync track.” A third viewer said: “I thought my TV was on the blink!” Another viewer complained: “@thismorning that opening was horrendous.”

