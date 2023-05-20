The Voice star ‘flying in love’ as first child arrives

Jessie J has told fans she is “flying in love” following the arrival of her baby son.

The Voice star shared on Instagram yesterday (Friday May 19) how she has welcomed her first child into the world.

She told followers her little boy was born a week ago, describing him as ‘all her dreams come true’. Jessie’s partner is believed to be baskeball player Chanan Safir Colman.

Furthermore, Jessie uploaded another Story to her social media account today (Saturday May 20) that illustrated her soaring joy, almost as if she was observing the world anew.

Jessie J announces birth of her baby

Thanking fans for their support yesterday, an ecstatic Jessie also expressed her gratitude for her son’s safe delivery.

My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size.

Her post said: “A week ago my whole life changed. My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love.

“He is magic, he is all my dreams come true. He’s my whole [world]. He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and still can’t believe he is real, here and mine.”

Jessie, 35, continued: “I am so grateful phew. For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support. I will be back on Instagram when I’m ready.”

And it seems that time was earlier today, as she shared her Story of a brilliant blue sky dotted with clouds.

Jessie first revealed she was expecting back in January. The next month she attended the BRITs in a dazzling red outfit which allowed her to proudly show off her bump.

The Bang Bang star has previously opened up about how much becoming a mum means to her.

Back in 2019 she opened up about her continued hopes to have a child, despite being told she wouldn’t conceive naturally. And she suffered an agonising miscarriage in November 2021. Now, however, she is indeed a mum!

Congratulations, Jessie.

