Vanessa Feltz reveals dramatic weight loss following split from ex: ‘I’ve been too heartbroken to eat anything’

Vanessa Feltz has opened up about her dramatic weight loss following her split from her ex partner Ben Ofoedu.

The 61-year-old TV star called it quits with the 51-year-old singer after he admitted to cheating on her with an older woman in Ibiza. The heartbreaking revelations brought an end to their 18-year-long romance.

And now, Vanessa has spoken out about how much her split has impacted her life – revealing she has been unable to eat as she struggles with her broken heart.

Vanessa Feltz reveals weight loss since split from partner Ben

In a new interview, Vanessa candidly opened up about how she’s doing – following her romantic breakdown. Speaking to Closer Magazine, she reckons she’s lost as much as two since her relationship with Ben ended.

She told Closer Magazine: “I think I’ve lost about two stone, I’m not sure. I haven’t weighed myself, but [I’ve lost] quite a lot. I tried on some dresses the other day in a size 12, and they were much too big.

“Although it could have been just those dresses, so I’m not saying I’m a size 10 – I’m not saying anything about my size – but I have lost weight.”

Vanessa Feltz ‘is too heartbroken to eat anything’

The This Morning star then explained: “I’ve been too heartbroken to eat anything, and I don’t think that’s a very nice diet. I’ve been on it before and it’s horrible. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. I’m sure I’ll get my appetite back when I go back to being OK. I’ve had a bit of a broken heart so I’m not very good at eating at the moment.”

It seems Vanessa is trying to dust herself off though, as she is set to appear on the smash hit show Celebs Go Dating. She will appear in the new series of the programme, alongside Lottie Moss, Made in Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandelli and comedian Spuddz.

Why did Vanessa and Ben split?

Ben and Vanessa were together for 16 years but split earlier this year after Ben was unfaithful. Vanessa admitted she was “heartbroken” over her relationship ending. Singer Ben did confess he cheated on ex-fiancée Vanessa by texting another woman. He also confessed that he “spiralled out of control” after his and Vanessa’s split went public.

