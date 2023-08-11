Here’s your complete Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up – with full odds on who’ll win!

The full list of Strictly Come Dancing contestants has been announced for 2023, including the BBC dance show’s oldest-ever dancer for the main series.

The celeb reveals began on The One Show on August 4, with the final reveal coming early on August 11. And the announcements have certainly kept the bookies busy!

Neil Roarty, of bettingsites.co.uk, exclusively told us who they’re tipping to win: “Bobby Brazier looks an obvious candidate to do well on Strictly and it’s unsurprising he’s the early favourite to win the 2023 series at 4/1. Layton Williams is another who you’d fancy to do very well given his experience as a West End performer and, although we can’t be sure if his experience will translate to the ballroom, you’d back him to be a leading contender.”

Neil added: “At a bigger price, Nigel Harman might be one to keep an eye on. There’s always someone who we don’t expect to do well and he has experience on stage having played various musical roles in the past.”

Here’s who will be putting on their dancing shoes for Strictly in 2023 – and how the bookies think they’ll end up doing…

Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington was the first name confirmed for Strictly 2023 (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly Come Dancing contestants 2023 – Amanda Abbington

Best known for her role as Mary Morstan in Sherlock, Amanda Abbington is also recognisable for her TV roles in Mr Selfridge and Wolfe.

Amanda said: “I’m thrilled to have been asked to do Strictly. I’m actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things! Plus, I get to learn to dance which I am incredibly excited about. I’m really looking forward to the training too, I’m quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can’t wait to start!”

🪩 Ready to take centre stage on #Strictly our first celebrity of 2023 is actress Amanda Abbington! 👉 https://t.co/axyiVet8yF pic.twitter.com/9f5sksKMeg — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 4, 2023

She added on The One Show: “It’s out, it’s out now! I didn’t keep it a secret, I told everybody! I even told the ladies in my local pharmacy.” Amanda continued: “The main reason was to embarrass my two teenage children but also because I’m perimenopausal. I want to take the bull by the horns and embrace 51!”

So how will she do? Bettingsites.co.uk have her as an outsider with Amanda’s odds of winning at 22/1.

Surely Angela Rippon will be recreating THAT Morecambe and Wise moment at some point? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly Come Dancing contestants 2023 – Angela Rippon

Broadcasting legend – and former Come Dancing host – Angela Rippon made unforgettable appearances in Morecambe and Wise Christmas shows with her high-kicking dance routine and later cameo in a chorus line of newsreaders. But now, the 78-year-old Rip Off Britain host will be legging it on the box again as Strictly’s oldest-ever celeb dancer.

Journalist, TV presenter, and author Angela – whose career spans over 50 years – said: “Having been a fan of Strictly since day one, and as a former presenter of Come Dancing, this will be quite an adventure for me. A scary one, considering I’m about to be 79. But I’m really looking forward to the challenge, and perhaps being able to learn to dance the Argentinian Tango!”

From the original Come Dancing to #Strictly Come Dancing, broadcasting icon Angela Rippon joins our line-up! 💃 👉 https://t.co/8NfG4Rwvm7 pic.twitter.com/iNSvnTvCcm — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 4, 2023

‘Why didn’t they ask me 10 years ago?’

Asked about signing up on The One Show, she said: “I have to admit, the first words out of my mouth when I was asked were: ‘Well why didn’t they ask me ten years ago when I was a little bit younger?’ Why? well, I love dance. I presented Come Dancing. The serious reason behind doing it is because I’ve been advocating, ever since I did a series called How to Stay Young, where we demonstrated as part of the programme that dance is the complete full body and mind exercise for everybody regardless of your age but particularly for people as they get older.

“Now as I’m 78, I’ll be 79 when we’re actually doing the programme, it would be lovely to demonstrate. I know I’m not going to lift that Glitterball, I’m being honest with myself, it would be wonderful if I could last long enough, a few weeks, and demonstrate that even at my age that it genuinely is possible for people who are older to be able to dance.”

Bookies are backing Angela, with odds of 16/1 to win.

Layton Williams in character as an influencer in The Cleaner (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing contestants 2023 – Layton Williams

Stage and screen standout Layton Williams has stormed the West End with lead performances in Billy Elliot and Everyone’s Talking About Jamie. Other theatre appearances include shows such as Thriller Live, Rent, Hairspray and New Adventures.

On the box he is known for playing Stephen Carmichael in Bad Education, as well as roles in Beautiful People, Benidorm, The Cleaner, and I Hate Suzie.

Layton said: “Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in THE most iconic dance competition in the UK! It’s time to bring it to the Ballroom. So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins!”

Layton, who hopes to partner up with with a male pro, said on The One Show: “It’s been a real struggle [to keep it a secret] but I’m so excited it’s finally out there and I can get buzzing about it now.” Asked about his dancing experience on stage in musicals, he noted: “I’m not trained in ballroom or Latin. So I hope I’ll feel confident but I am pretty nervous!”

Bookies have him as second favourite to win with odds of 9/2.

Strictly Come Dancing contestants – Krishnan Guru-Murthy

The Channel 4 news broadcaster became the fourth celebrity to be announced as a contestant.

He was revealed on Claudia Winkleman’s BBC Radio 2 show and said: “I’m surprised, delighted and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of ‘you only live once!’ and I can’t wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude.

“I know I’m going to love it and have a brilliant time and just hope I’m not the only one enjoying my participation.”

The bookies have Krishnan as the rank outsider with odds of 28/1 to win on Bettingsites.co.uk.

Eddie Kadi

On August 6, Strictly announced that DJ, comedian and actor Eddie Kadi would be waltzing onto the dance floor this series.

In a statement, Eddie said: “WOW. Anyone who knows me, understands that music and dance is so important and central to who I am. I’m so unbelievably proud and honoured that Strictly and the BBC have asked me to join the 2023 Team. I promise you, I’m going to give it everything I’ve got. This is going to be a VIBE.”

Eddie’s career has only gone from strength to strength. This year, he has received nominations for both the prestigious Royal Television Society Best Breakthrough Award and Best Breakthrough Presenter at the Edinburgh TV Awards.

But will he lift the Glitterball trophy? Bookies aren’t so sure, offering odds of 16/1.

Angela Scanlon

Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon was announced as the sixth celebrity taking part in the 2023 series. In a statement, Angela said: “I’m terrified, I’m excited and I have so many questions. Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh coloured sports bras? Well – there’s only one way to find out, right!? Now I’m panicking a bit… but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let’s go!”

We can’t wait to see Angela Scanlon hit the dance floor! She’s our sixth celebrity for #Strictly 2023. https://t.co/cDA0pYywc5 @angelascanlon 💃 pic.twitter.com/rPhu6uENwj — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 7, 2023

Fans are thrilled by the news. One gushed: “Very happy with this one.” Another said: “Best one so far.” A third wrote: “Excited for this!”

Bookies are backing her too, with odds of 8/1 to win.

Zara McDermott has been announced for Strictly (Credit BBC)

Love Island star Zara McDermott announced

Zara McDermott became the seventh celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand-new series of Strictly Come Dancing. Zara was a government policy advisor, working for the Department of Energy and Climate Change and Department of Education before appearing on Love Island in 2018.

One of Zara’s biggest passions is making documentaries that inspire conversation and educate young people on hard hitting issues, she has fronted five successful BBC films so far.

She said: “I am so excited to be joining the world of Strictly! I grew up watching it every year with my nan and she was the biggest Strictly fan. We would dance around the house and I have such fond memories of that time in my life. I even remember the first ever series, and being mesmerised by all the beautiful dresses! I can’t wait to throw myself into this experience and start training. It’s going to be incredible.”

She’s a huge signing for the show and it marks the first time a Love Island star has been snapped up by the BBC to appear on the series. Bookies think she’ll do well, with odds of 11/2 to win.

Adam Thomas was the eighth celebrity to sign up (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023: Adam Thomas signs up

Emmerdale star Adam Thomas was the next star to sign on the Strictly dotted line.

Adam is best known for playing Adam Barton in ITV soap Emmerdale. More recently he is known for reprising his role as Donte Charles in BBC One’s Waterloo Road after being an original cast member in the original series. He appeared in ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… in 2016, and went on to co-host the spin-off–I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp.

Speaking about his decision to sign up, Adam said: “I am so excited to be joining the cast of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. I’ve been such a big fan of the show for years, I can’t believe I’m actually doing it! I can’t dance to save my life but I’m buzzing to learn and have a good laugh with my pro. Get me on that dance floor… I can’t wait!”

He has odds of 6/1 to win.

Nikita Kanda can’t wait for the glitter (Credit: BBC)

Nikita Kanda signs up

Broadcaster Nikita Kanda became the ninth celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand-new series of Strictly Come Dancing. She’s best known for being the current host of the BBC Asian Network’s Breakfast show, previously having presented the Saturday afternoon show.

After revealing she’d signed up, Nikita said: “I can’t believe I’m going to be on Strictly. This is a dream come true. I’m still pinching myself. I don’t think it will properly sink in until I step onto the dancefloor. I can’t wait to get glammed up and get out there. Throw the glitter on me!”

She has odds of 9/1 to win.

Corrie’s Ellie Leach is next up! (Credit: BBC)

Corrie’s Ellie Leach signs up

The 10th star announced for this year’s show was Coronation Street‘s Ellie Leach.

Ellie‘s glittering news was announced on BBC Breakfast and she said: “It still doesn’t feel real that I’m going to be doing Strictly!! It’s always been a dream of mine so I guess dreams really do come true!”

The actress had been heavily tipped to sign up for the show after leaving Corrie earlier this year, having played Faye Windass for 12 years.

Fans are thrilled. One said: “Aww I’m buzzing for this one! My favourite contestant so far this year.” A second added: “Yessssss!” Another commented: “Another fantastic signing. So excited for her. She is going to be amazing! Good luck Ellie!”

Ellie is tipped to do well, with odds of 7/1.

Jody Cundy has signed up for Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Paralympian Jody Cundy joins Strictly class of 2023

Jody is a decorated World and Paralympic Champion. He has represented Great Britain at seven Summer Paralympics winning eight gold, one silver and three bronze medals across swimming and cycling events.

After competing at Tokyo 2021, Jody became the first man in Paralympics GB history to win medals at seven different games. In 2009 he was awarded an MBE for his services to Disability Sport. Then, in 2017, this was upgraded to an OBE for his services to Swimming & Cycling. In 2022 he received a CBE for services to cycling.

Jody said: “Excited to be welcomed into the Strictly family and throw myself head first into the world of ballroom dancing. So far away from what I’m used to, but I’m looking forward to the challenge and pushing myself way out of my comfort zone, especially as I’m always last onto the dance floor. Can’t wait to get stuck in, bring on the glitter and sequins!”

Fans were thrilled at the news. “Yes!! Legend!!” said one. Another added: “Fantastic a Paralympic legend literally been watching him this week win Gold this week.” A third said: “Love Jody! Was just watching him last night!!”

Jody’s odds of winning are sitting at 12/1.

Bobby Brazier is also taking part in Strictly 2023 (Credit: BBC)

Bobby Brazier

EastEnders favourite Bobby Brazier is the 12th star waltzing onto the Strictly dance floor.

Bobby said: “I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly line up, I can’t wait to start training like a professional dancer and adding a few moves to my locker. I’m looking forward to performing in front of everyone, it’s going to be so much fun!”

Fans were elated at the news and said his late mum Jade Goody would be proud. “Jade will be proud of him, like she always is,” said one. Another added: “We will be voting for him!”

A third said: “The Youngest in the competition at just 20 years old. He’s been brilliant in EE recently. So happy for him! Congratulations Bobby. Can’t wait to see you on that dancefloor.” A fourth added: “wow From the Slater family to the #Strictly family hello @bbceastenders Bobby Brazier.”

He’s also the bookies’ current favourite to win, with odds of 4/1 at Bettingsites.co.uk.

Nigel Harman has signed up! (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing Contestants 2023: Nigel Harman signs up

Nigel Harman was the 13th contestant announced for the BBC dance show. They were revealed by Christine Lampard on Lorraine on August 10. He found fame on EastEnders and now stars in Casualty.

“As the days have crept up to this moment I’ve been going, what have I done? I’ve just stepped onto a rollercoaster so we’ll see what happens,” he said.

Nigel also revealed that he usually needs a “bit of lubrication” to get on the dance floor. “I think I’m a better dancer than my mind is telling me,” he joked.

He has odds of 14/1 to win.

Annabel Croft is swapping tennis balls for glitter balls on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Annabel Croft

Tennis ace Annabel Croft is the 14th celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand-new series of Strictly Come Dancing. Annabel is a former British Number One tennis player who at 15 years old was the youngest British player to compete at Wimbledon for 95 years.

She said: “I have always loved watching Strictly and can’t quite believe I’m going to be part of this magical show – swapping tennis balls for glitter balls and looking forward to finding some joyfulness in the process.”

Annabel has odds of 14/1 to win.

Les Dennis completes the line-up – so who are you backing? (Credit: BBC)

Les Dennis joins Strictly Come Dancing line-up

Corrie and comedy legend Les Dennis has signed up for Strictly Come Dancing 2023. The news was announced on Good Morning Britain on August 11. As a result, he told hosts Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh: “It’s been so hard to keep a secret but we have to.”

Les added that he almost ruined his reveal with his “fat fingers” after a slip-up on Twitter.

Joining the cast, he said: “I’m thrilled to be doing this iconic wonderful show as I approach my 70th birthday!” He then added: “In my career I’ve always gone for challenges outside my comfort zone and this is the ultimate one! Can’t wait.”

Les has odds of 16/1 to win.

