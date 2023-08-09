Strictly Come Dancing logo and Adam Thomas
Adam Thomas breaks silence amid Strictly ‘fix’ claims after he signs up to show

He says he "cannot dance to save his life"

By Entertainment Daily
| Updated:

Adam Thomas has hit back at Strictly Come Dancing “fix” claims ahead of the new series.

The former Emmerdale star, who was announced as the eighth contestant yesterday (August 8), was faced with speculation he’s at an advantage in the competition.

While Adam himself doesn’t have experience, his wife Caroline is a trained dancer who runs her own dance school, ABCD Dance in Altrincham, Greater Manchester.

Adam Thomas at a premiere
Adam Thomas has hit back at Strictly Come Dancing “fix” claims (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Adam says ‘I cannot dance to save my life’

The actor took to Instagram to break his silence on joining the show. He didn’t directly address the “fix” worries, but he stressed that he “cannot dance” to save his life.

He said in a video: “Well the news is finally out. Guys, I do not know what I have got myself into as I cannot dance to save my life as you’ll probably find out sooner or later.

“But you know what, I have been wanting to do this show for so many years now and I cannot believe it is finally happening.”

He added: “I cannot wait to get on that dancefloor and show you how I cannot dance to save my life.”

Adam then captioned the post: “Probably the worst kept secret ever haha, but thank you for all your kind words, can’t wait to get started!! Let’s goooo!!! @bbcstrictly. I know I’ve definitely got my work cut out… but am up for the challenge.”

Fans took to the comments section to express their excitement. One said: “Even if you can’t dance I think your energy & tenacity will carry you through! I think you’ll be awesome. Just don’t try & peak too soon!”

Another wrote: “Can’t wait you’ll be the star of the show for sure xxx.” Someone else added: “My winner already.”

Adam Thomas and his wife Caroline at the This Is Manchester Awards
Adam’s wife Caroline is a trained dancer and runs her own dance school (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Adam’s marriage to Caroline

Adam tied the knot to Caroline in August 2017 after first meeting in 2007. The pair share two children together, Teddy, eight, and Elsie-Rose, five.

Adam, who returned to Waterloo Road earlier this year, previously joked that he wanted to experience the infamous “Strictly curse”.

When asked about a potential stint on the BBC dancing show last year, he quipped to MailOnline: “Bring it all on, I love a bit of glitz and glam. I was going to say something then, but it might get blown out of context. I just want to experience the Strictly curse.”

Read more: Adam Thomas on heartbreaking moment he tried to save his dad’s life: ‘I’m trying to resuscitate him’

