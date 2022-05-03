Adam Thomas breaks down as he recalls heartbreaking moment he tried to save his dad’s life

Adam Thomas broke down recently as he recalled the heartbreaking moment he tried to save his dad’s life back in November 2020.

The 33-year-old former Emmerdale star opened up about the devastating incident during a recent podcast appearance.

Adam opened up about his dad’s death recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Adam Thomas podcast

Back in November 2020, Adam‘s father, Dougie James, passed away aged 72.

Dougie was well-known for being the lead singer of Dougie James and the Soul Train, and tributes poured in when his death was announced.

Almost 18 months on from that devastating day, Adam has opened up about how he tried to save his dad’s life the day he died.

During a recent episode of the podcast he hosts with his brothers, Ryan and Scott, Adam spoke about how he was the first to get to his father upon learning something was wrong.

“I remember getting out of the car and running upstairs in Scott’s house, and just seeing him there laying on the sofa,” he said.

“I just thought I’ve got to try and help him so I’m taking him off the couch and I’m trying to resuscitate him, I don’t know whether I’m doing it right or whether I’m doing it wrong,” he continued.

Adam broke down on the podcast (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Adam Thomas dad

The 33-year-old then continued discussing the devastating incident.

“I remember just thinking ‘wow, this is just not how I expected it to go’. I’m crying my eyes out going ‘come on, dad’. I’m jumping up and down on my dad, trying to save him…,” he said.

It was at this point that the Waterloo Road star broke down in tears.

His brother, former Love Island star Scott, could then be heard saying: “You’ve got this, bro,” before Adam continued.

“It’s just so hard, because you don’t really talk about it that much and that’s the one thing that I regret, that that’s the last memory of my dad,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Thomas (@adamthomas21)

However, despite the heartbreaking incident, Adam did recall one amusing thing that happened during it.

“I’m jumping up and down on my dad, trying to save his life, and his phone starts to ring, someone’s calling him,” he said.

“And it’s my dad singing Kung Foo Fighting, and I’m just like ‘what is going on?'” he continued.

“I’m thinking ‘my dad’s in the room right now just watching me trying to save his life, laughing his [bleep] off’.”

Countless tributes poured it when it was announced that Dougie had passed away. Adam paid tribute to his late dad on Instagram soon after his death. The 33-year-old uploaded a picture of himself as a child with his dad, laughing.

“My sunshine on a cloudy day,” he captioned the snap. “Thank you to all my friends family and all of you guys for all the lovely messages over the past week or so I needed it so thank you.”

“My dad ladies and gentlemen,” he added. “Mr Dougie James RIP”.

