Adam Thomas set for Strictly Come Dancing after shock comment about the curse

Adam Thomas is set to sign up for BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, according to The Sun.

This news comes after the Waterloo Road actor, 34, joked that he wanted to experience the “Strictly curse”.

Many past contestants have gone on to fall for their dance partners on the show, while splitting up with their partners at home.

Adam Thomas set for Strictly Come Dancing

Hinting at Adam’s potential Strictly appearance, a source told The Sun: “After two decades on screen and, as one of the Thomas brothers, he instantly brings a huge fanbase. That’s what Strictly bosses love.

“Producers also see him as someone who can fill the young hunk role, which is important and often sees them pick soap stars.”

Adam is the younger brother of Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, and twin brother of former Love Island star Scott Thomas.

Last year, Adam was asked about Strictly by Mail Online, leading him to joke that he wanted to experience the “Strictly curse”.

He said: “Bring it all on, I love a bit of glitz and glam. I was going to say something then, but it might get blown out of context. I just want to experience the Strictly curse.”

Adam Thomas family life

It’s fair to say the star certainly has a sense of humour as he is happily married to dancer Caroline Thomas.

Adam and Caroline met in 2007 and when he was 19 years old. The pair then tied the knot in 2017.

The actor and his wife are also proud parents of son Teddy, eight, and five-year-old daughter Elsie-Rose.

Adam often shares snaps of Caroline and their children. On Father’s Day, he thanked his family for being the “most wonderful family any father could ask for”.

He wrote: “Until my last dance, I will always love you! Thank you for being the most wonderful family any father could ask for. Happy Father’s Day.”

