Strictly 2023 sign-up Adam Thomas’ shock comments about ‘wanting to experience the curse’

Adam Thomas has signed up to Strictly Come Dancing as he’s set to get his sequins and glitter on for the BBC show.

This news comes after the Waterloo Road actor, 34, joked that he wanted to experience the “Strictly curse”.

Many past contestants have gone on to fall for their dance partners on the show, while splitting up with their partners at home.

Adam Thomas joins Strictly Come Dancing 2023

News that Adam is joining the Strictly 2023 line-up was shared on Tuesday (August 8). In a statement, Adam said: “I am so excited to be joining the cast of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. I’ve been such a big fan of the show for years, I can’t believe I’m actually doing it! I can’t dance to save my life but I’m buzzing to learn and have a good laugh with my pro. Get me on that dance floor… I can’t wait!”

Adam is the younger brother of Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, and twin brother of former Love Island star Scott Thomas.

Last year, Adam was asked about Strictly by Mail Online, leading him to joke that he wanted to experience the “Strictly curse”.

He said: “Bring it all on, I love a bit of glitz and glam. I was going to say something then, but it might get blown out of context. I just want to experience the Strictly curse.”

Adam Thomas family life

It’s fair to say the star certainly has a sense of humour as he is happily married to dancer Caroline Thomas.

Adam and Caroline met in 2007 and when he was 19 years old. The pair then tied the knot in 2017.

The actor and his wife are also proud parents of son Teddy, eight, and five-year-old daughter Elsie-Rose.

Adam often shares snaps of Caroline and their children. On Father’s Day, he thanked his family for being the “most wonderful family any father could ask for”.

He wrote: “Until my last dance, I will always love you! Thank you for being the most wonderful family any father could ask for. Happy Father’s Day.”

