This Morning star Josie Gibson has come clean about her apparent romance with Sam Morter.

The TV favourite, 37, thrilled fans when she posted a series of photos from a weekend getaway to Paris.

Josie was accompanied by This Morning cameraman Sam, with one snap even seeing the pair holding hands by the Eiffel Tower.

Josie’s 385,000 Instagram followers were quick to offer their congratulations that the Bristolian legend had found such a gorgeous man.

But as it turns out, Josie’s loved-up snaps were part of an elaborate prank.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

Josie Gibson and Sam Morter admit prank

This Morning host Alison Hammond appeared to be in on the joke as well.

On one post, she told Josie: “Beautiful couple.”

She then added: “I’m flying out tomorrow, so excited for this wedding!” before adding a church emoji for good measure.

I’m still single…I couldn’t pull a cracker.

But amid all her fans wishing her well, Josie laughed that maybe the joke had been a little too successful.

“This has got out of hand,” she wrote. “I’m still single…I couldn’t pull a cracker.”

Sam himself also debunked any romance rumours.

Taking to his Instagram Story, he wrote: “Okay, I think the joke went too far, Josie!”

Josie is happy being single and looking after her son (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Josie dating at the moment?

Josie has previously spoken out about enjoying her single status.

Speaking to The Sun, she explained she was “too scared” to try her luck on dating apps.

“I couldn’t do that dating apps because I haven’t got the minerals, I could not go and meet them, I’d be too scared,” she said.

“I just wouldn’t have the confidence to go and meet them if I didn’t know them, and I like to know people who know people.”

Instead, Josie explained she was focusing on looking after her three-year-old son Reggie.

Josie shares her little one with ex-partner Terry.

Read more: Josie Gibson rushes son Reggie to hospital in Mexico as star breaks silence

What do you make of this story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.