Josie Gibson has shared pictures of her trip to the “most romantic city in the world” on Instagram, with fans gushing over the “very cute” man in the photos.

Earlier today (January 21), Josie shared a picture of herself and the “cute” man on an open-top bus tour, as well as a picture of herself posing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

And, just hours later, she appeared to confirm her romance with him as she posted a picture of them holding hands.

Josie Gibson is in Paris with a ‘cute’ guy (Credit: Splash News)

Josie Gibson heads to ‘romantic’ Paris

The This Morning presenter wrapped up warm in a pink padded coat for her trip to the City of Love.

Posting to social media, revealing she was abroad with Sam Morter, she said: “In the most romantic city in the world.”

Later, she appeared to suggest she’d never been to the French capital before.

Josie posted: “Paris Virgin on tour!”

She also shared a picture of the twosome holding hands in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Josie captioned the shot: “It’s a lot smaller than we thought it would be.”

Sam posted a picture of himself and Josie cuddling earlier today (Credit: Instagram)

Fans and famous friends appeared to take the hand-holding snap as confirmation of a new relationship for Josie.

Alison Hammond said: “Beautiful couple,” with a love heart eyes emoji.

“OMG! This is your boyfriend?” another asked.

“New man? So happy for you!” said a third.

“Awww I’m so happy you’ve found a lovely guy..you deserve the very best,” said another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

‘He looks nice – fanciable’

Fans were quick to comment on Josie and Sam and the fact that they appeared to make a pretty “cute” couple.

One said: “He looks very cute… you’d make a cute couple, no?”

A second said: “He looks nice. Fanciable.”

“He’s very cute!” declared another.

So who is Sam Morter?

Well, according to his Instagram bio, he’s a TV director and camera operator.

On his grid he has pictures of himself hard at work with Gok Wan, Alison Hammond and Josie while overseas filming for This Morning.

On his Stories this afternoon he also shared several pictures of Josie, including one of them cuddling.

Awwww!

ED! has contacted Josie’s reps for comment.

Read more: Josie Gibson breaks silence after son Reggie rushed to hospital

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.