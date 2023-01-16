Josie Gibson looking concerned and son Reggie inset
Josie Gibson rushed her son Reggie to hospital over the weekend after what appears to be a painful accident.

The This Morning host is currently on holiday in Mexico.

And she revealed on Sunday (January 15) that she had been to A&E with son Reggie.

Concerned mum Josie Gibson rushed son Reggie to hospital (Credit: YouTube)

Josie Gibson rushes son Reggie to hospital

The popular presenter had been enjoying a sun-soaked holiday with her son when it appears an accident happened.

Just a few days ago, Josie posted a video of Reggie dancing by the side of the pool.

The tot appeared to be loving life and his sunshine holiday.

However, days  later it appears an accident sadly took place, which resulted in Reggie being taken to hospital.

Reggie’s in the wars

Josie shared the news about Reggie’s injury to her Instagram Stories last night.

She shared a picture of Reggie sitting in a wheelchair in hospital.

Poor Reggie, on holiday as well.

Despite the pain he must’ve been in, the good-natured four-year-old boy was seen smiling as he waited to see a doctor.

Captioning the shot, Josie explained what was happening.

She said he’d had an X-ray and consultation – and was then fitted with a plaster cast.

Josie didn’t say what Reggie had hurt, but hopefully it doesn’t stop him enjoying the rest of their holiday.

Little Reggie was pictured in a wheelchair at a Mexican hospital (Credit: Instagram)

Grateful Josie also paid tribute to the Mexican doctors and nurses who helped her son.

She explained that he was “in and out within the hour”.

However, she did admit: “Poor Reggie, on holiday as well.”

It’s not the first bone-breaking accident for little Reggie.

Last summer, Josie revealed he had to have an operation to insert metal plates into his arm after a trampolining accident.

