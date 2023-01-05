This Morning under fire over Josie Gibson behaviour as she apologises

Josie Gibson apologised on This Morning today after her outfit wasn’t quite appropriate for a segment.

Josie and Dermot O’Leary stood in for Holly and Phil on This Morning today.

However, viewers were left shocked after seeing Josie attempt to do a pilates workout in a leather skirt during a segment on the show!

Dermot O’Leary and Josie Gibson hosted This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Josie does This Morning pilates segment in a leather skirt

Josie apologised for her outfit as she and Dermot took on a challenge.

The star appeared on the show in a tight leather skirt and red blouse, however it wasn’t exactly the best option choice for one of their segments on the show.

Both hosts were made to get down on the floor to take part in a pilates class hosted by an expert.

But midway through the exercises, Josie got a cramp in her leg as she rolled around on the floor.

She then feared that viewers may have seen more than they wished to see as she attempted to do the exercises in a tight skirt.

Dermot O’Leary and Josie Gibson did a pilates workout on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Once the session ended, Dermot joked: “I didn’t open my eyes for most of that.”

Josie then apologised saying: “Oh no, sorry about that.”

I’m so sorry about that, sorry you had to see that.

Dermot replied: “No, don’t apologise. I just wanted to be a gentleman.”

After the break, Josie apologised again saying: “I’m so sorry about that, sorry you had to see that.”

Dermot responded: “You don’t have to apologise for anything alright? I think we both didn’t make the best choice of outfit. These aren’t the best trousers as well.”

This Morning viewers slam the show for Josie’s outfit

Viewers were not happy by Josie’s outfit choice and slammed the This Morning‘s wardrobe department for not warning Josie about the pilates segment beforehand.

One fan tweeted: “They’ve definitely put Josie in a tight leather skirt on purpose poor woman #ThisMorning.”

Another said: “Josie didn’t think her outfit through for this segment #ThisMorning.”

Someone else said: “Someone should have told wardrobe that Josie would be doing pilates this morning.”

A fourth added: “The production team could have given Josie joggers or yoga pants for the exercise – why do her dirty? #ThisMorning.”

Read more: When are Phillip and Holly back on This Morning following outrage from viewers

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.