Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been absent from This Morning this week so far, but when are they back?

Many viewers were expecting to tune into the daytime show this week to see Holly and Phil back from their Christmas break.

However, they were instead greeted by Andi Peters and Josie Gibson.

Phil and Holly have had some time off for Christmas and New Year (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Some people were outraged, with many insisting the holidays are over so the pair should be back.

One person said on Twitter: “So all the regular folk back at work but Holly and Phil still on holiday? How nice for them. Time to get rid #ThisMorning.”

Another wrote: “Where’s Holly and Phil? Holidays are over!”

A thid added: “Bloody hell! How many weeks do Phil and Holly need off?”

Andi and Josie have been filling in for Phil and Holly on This Morning this week (Credit: ITV)

When are Holly and Phil back?

Holly and Phil will return to This Morning on Monday, January 9.

On Tuesday’s show, Andi told viewers that Holly and Phil would be back next week.

Where’s Holly and Phil? Holidays are over!

He said: “If you want to play Spin to Win, the wheel and the balls will all be back next week when Phillip and Holly return on Monday.”

Meanwhile, Phil recently shared a photo of himself enjoying Copenhagen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe)

He beamed in the picture as buildings, boats and a river were seen behind him.

Phil wrote on Instagram: “Sad to leave Copenhagen. No question, the friendliest city I’ve ever visited.”

Despite many viewers missing Holly and Phil on This Morning, others seem to be loving Josie and Andi as a duo.

One person gushed today (January 4): “Actually really liking Josie and Andi presenting together.”

Another tweeted: “I think Andi Peters & Josie Gibson should stay as regular presenters.”

Someone else wrote this week: “This Morning has been a joy to watch today. I love Josie & Andi together.”

Read more: Andi Peters takes ‘swipe’ at Holly and Phil amid their shock This Morning absence

Holly and Phil will return to This Morning from Monday (January 9).

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Are you missing Holly and Phil? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.