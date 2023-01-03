Andi Peters takes ‘swipe’ at Holly and Phil amid their shock This Morning absence

Andi Peters took a ‘swipe’ at Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning today (January 3).

The pair had been expected by many viewers to be back on the show today.

However, those tuning into the ITV daytime show were left surprised to see Josie Gibson and Andi Peters at the helm.

Andi said: “Hello and welcome to your Tuesday’s This Morning.”

Josie added: “But this isn’t any old This Morning, this is your first of 2023!”

Andi Peters throws shade on This Morning today?

Andi then teased: “The A-Team are in, everybody in the studio, the full-timers are back working… Oh no, we’re stand-ins, sorry.”

Viewers were quick to notice the jibe and took to social media to point it out.

Responding to Andi’s quip, one tweeted: “#thismorning Loving Andi’s pop at part-time Holly & Phil.”

A second tagged Andi and laughed: “@andipeters starting trouble hahahaha #thismorning.”

Other viewers aired their complaints about Holly and Phil taking more time off from the ITV show.

“Bloody hell! How many weeks do Phil and Holly need off? They’re at home more than they are at work! Not complaining about having Josie and Andi in though #ThisMorning,” ranted one viewer.

A second complained: “So all the regular folk back at work but Holly and Phil still on holiday? How nice for them. #ThisMorning.”

“Lol, it looks like Phil and Holly are having an extended siesta again,” moaned a third.

Meanwhile, another added: “Holly and Phil seem to have more time off than they do presenting. Wish I could have time off with my family like they seem to do.”

ITV star reveals heartbreaking loss

Meanwhile, agony aunt Deidre Sanders shared some heartbreaking news about her husband on the show today.

She revealed that she found out the news that she was getting an MBE shortly before he died.

She said: “A special thing for me was, a lot of you know my husband died just before Christmas on December 16th.

“But this call came through about a week before he died so that was really special. I could share it with him and say what had happened.”

