Deidre Sanders has heartbreakingly revealed her husband died recently as she appeared on This Morning today.

The agony aunt was on Tuesday’s show to discuss her MBE news.

Deidre is receiving the honour from King Charles in the New Year Honours List for 2023.

Agony aunt Deidre revealed her husband died just before Christmas (Credit: ITV)

Deidre Sanders husband

On Tuesday’s This Morning, Deidre opened up about her recent heartbreaking loss.

She told hosts Josie Gibson and Andi Peters: “A special thing for me was, a lot of you know my husband died just before Christmas on December 16th.

“But this call came through about a week before he died so that was really special. I could share it with him and say what had happened.

Our beloved agony aunt Deidre, who has helped countless callers on This Morning, has been awarded an MBE for services to charity and mental health. She joins us to share her reaction to finding out and why the timing was so special to her. 💙 pic.twitter.com/iAzBIjaQxz — This Morning (@thismorning) January 3, 2023

“I was with Rick for 55 years, so that was really great. He was always a great tease so he had to get in a few digs first.

“But he did the next day tell my daughter and tell me just how proud he was, so that made it extra, extra special.”

A special thing for me was, a lot of you know my husband died just before Christmas on December 16th.

Andi told her: “We are so sorry for your loss, we really are.”

Josie added: “We’re so glad you got to tell him.”

Viewers also shared their condolences on Twitter following Deidre’s devastating news.

One person said: “Aww how sad… condolences to Deidre.”

Deidre’s husband Rick passed away last month (Credit: ITV)

Deidre on This Morning

Another wrote: “Congratulations and condolences to #Deidre. Brought a tear to my eye.”

A third tweeted: “Aww I didn’t know Deidre’s husband had died. Lots of love to her.”

It comes after Deidre received treatment for breast cancer last year.

She revealed her diagnosis in September 2022, urging other women to get their breasts checked.

In October of last year, Deidre issued This Morning viewers an update on her condition.

She said at the time: “I’m really good, so I had this teeny, tiny cancer, which was spotted on a mammogram, I’ve had surgery, it’s all out, it’s gone.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby suffers blow after second series of hit Freeze The Fear show shelved

She added that she had radiotherapy treatment coming up.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave your condolences on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.