Deidre Sanders speaking via video call on This Morning today
Deidre Sanders reveals husband died a week after she shared ‘special’ news with him

Deidre shared the heartbreaking news on air today

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Deidre Sanders has heartbreakingly revealed her husband died recently as she appeared on This Morning today.

The agony aunt was on Tuesday’s show to discuss her MBE news.

Deidre is receiving the honour from King Charles in the New Year Honours List for 2023.

Deidre Sanders speaking on This Morning via video call
Agony aunt Deidre revealed her husband died just before Christmas (Credit: ITV)

Deidre Sanders husband

On Tuesday’s This Morning, Deidre opened up about her recent heartbreaking loss.

She told hosts Josie Gibson and Andi Peters: “A special thing for me was, a lot of you know my husband died just before Christmas on December 16th.

“But this call came through about a week before he died so that was really special. I could share it with him and say what had happened.

“I was with Rick for 55 years, so that was really great. He was always a great tease so he had to get in a few digs first.

“But he did the next day tell my daughter and tell me just how proud he was, so that made it extra, extra special.”

Andi told her: “We are so sorry for your loss, we really are.”

Josie added: “We’re so glad you got to tell him.”

Viewers also shared their condolences on Twitter following Deidre’s devastating news.

One person said: “Aww how sad… condolences to Deidre.”

Deidre Sanders husband in photo on This Morning
Deidre’s husband Rick passed away last month (Credit: ITV)

Deidre on This Morning

Another wrote: “Congratulations and condolences to #Deidre. Brought a tear to my eye.”

A third tweeted: “Aww I didn’t know Deidre’s husband had died. Lots of love to her.”

It comes after Deidre received treatment for breast cancer last year.

She revealed her diagnosis in September 2022, urging other women to get their breasts checked.

YouTube video player

In October of last year, Deidre issued This Morning viewers an update on her condition.

She said at the time: “I’m really good, so I had this teeny, tiny cancer, which was spotted on a mammogram, I’ve had surgery, it’s all out, it’s gone.”

She added that she had radiotherapy treatment coming up.

