Holly Willoughby has seemingly encountered a bit of a blow to her BBC presenting career as the hit show Freeze the Fear gets paused. It means a second series of the high-stakes programme may not go ahead.

Known for presenting This Morning alongside host Philip Schofield, 41-year-old Holly is often associated with ITV. Last year, however, she went on to present BBC’s Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof.

She hosted the show with comedian Lee Mack.

It followed a group of celebrities as they tried to complete intense challenges in the freezing Italian Dolomite region.

Assisting them along the way was Dutch athlete Wim Hof, known for his extraordinary endurance abilities.

Holly Willoughby show put on ice

There’s no denying Freeze the Fear was a success since the show amassed an average viewership of 1.8 million each episode. Moreover, fans raved about the programme on apps such as Twitter.

Despite people loving seeing stars including presenter Gabby Logan jump into ice-cold water, a second series might not be on the cards. Could this mean host Holly Willoughby will be absent from the BBC for the foreseeable future?

She stopped presenting for the corporation in 2013, when Emma Willis replaced her as host of The Voice.

“Since 2004, Holly has almost exclusively worked for ITV as one of the channel’s most prized presenters,” a TV insider has said.

“So it was a big deal in the industry that she was hopping over to the BBC and showed she had real confidence in Freeze the Fear being a big success. But as it stands there’s been no work done on a second series.”

The insider has expanded: “Never say never, but as it stands, no decision has been made on the future of the show.”

What’s next for Holly

Even if Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof doesn’t get the green light for a second series, fans of Holly can catch her on screen soon, albeit on ITV.

She still presents This Morning and, later this month, she and Philip Schofield will be back hosting Dancing on Ice.

They’ll preside over a batch of new celebrities competing for the 2023 winning title. This year, participating celebs include Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu and RuPaul’s Drag Race icon The Vivienne.

