Holly Willoughby ‘proud’ as she announces big news: ‘This is a pinch me moment’

Holly Willoughby has shared some big news with her Instagram fans, as she reveals she had a “pinch me moment”.

This Morning presenter Holly has been working away at her new lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon behind the scenes.

But she’s now stocking her products in H Beauty, part of the luxury Harrods brand.

Holly shared her business news with followers (Credit: Splash News)

Holly Willoughby on Instagram

Sharing her amazing news on Instagram with her 8.1m followers, she posted a video.

Holly wrote: “Now this is a pinch me moment…

“I’m so so proud to share that our delicious @wyldemoon perfume, candles, diffusers and wax melts are now stocked in Harrods Beauty.

“If you want to sample our beloved wares in person, pop down to your nearest @harrodsbeauty…”

She listed the store locations, including Bristol, Edinburgh and Gateshead, before signing off: “Happy weekend one and all.”

Fans rushed to offer support to mum-of-three Holly.

One wrote: “Congratulations Holly. Looking forward to trying. Products look amazing.”

Another gushed: “This is great!!! Congratulations, they all smell so incredible.”

A third fan replied: “You truly deserve this, so happy for you and all the Wyldemoon team.”

What is Wylde Moon?

The Wylde Moon website describes the brand as an “ever-evolving journey of self-discovery”.

It reads: “A place where we can all share the things, people and places that we love – from those that inspire us every day, to those we are in complete awe of.

Holly’s new lifestyle brand Wylde Moon is going from strength to strength (Credit: Splash News)

“Whether you are looking for smart advice or deeper wisdom as life waxes and wanes, it’s important to take a moment to look up to that true constant in the sky who sees and knows all.”

It adds: “The pillars of WYLDE MOON are about having a true sense of self; igniting your intuition, knowing your self-worth and nourishing your body and soul through music, food, laughter, sex, passion, beautiful things, or all of the above.”

Holly Willoughby on holiday

Fans of Holly were recently divided after she shared photos of her latest holiday.

The 41-year-old posted on Instagram to give followers a look at her family trip to the French Alps.

In a post showing herself and one of her children in the snow, she tagged the resort she was staying at.

Holly wrote: “Back after a dreamy escape to the snow for skiing. The beautiful #chaletgriffonner was our home for the last few days.

“Thank you @hunterchalets for looking after us… so special, memories to cherish for life.”

She added: “Special mention to Ella, Flora, and Daisy for being kind and brilliant and Craig… holy moly that man can cook!!!”

And while some fans loved to see Holly’s trip, loving her choice of ski suit, others were quick to criticise.

After seeing how much the trip must have cost, followers slammed Holly for flaunting her money.

One said: “Must be nice to be rich…”

Meanwhile, another quipped: “Oh to be that rich.”

However, someone else gushed: “Looks amazing, hope you had a well deserved family break.”

Another added: “Precious family time.”

