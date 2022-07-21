Josie Gibson reveals hospital dash for son Reggie: ‘You’ve put my little prince back together again’

TV’s Josie Gibson has revealed she made a hospital dash with son Reggie.
The This Morning presenter posted on her Instagram Stories to share the news with fans.
Three-year-old Reggie is now recovering after an operation.
What happened to Josie Gibson’s son Reggie?
Josie was at home in Bath when Reggie had a trampoline accident.
He was taken to the local hospital, The Royal United.
There doctors confirmed a broken bone but needed to operate.
Josie later thanked the medical team who had inserted metal plates to hold his bones together.
She shared Reggie’s X-ray image with her 360,000 followers on the social media platform.
Josie, 37, wrote: “Thank you to the super talented theatre @ruhbath.
“You’ve put my little prince back together again.
“Reg has a new terminator arm.”
She added: “A victim of the trampoline ladder.”
The song Bad Day was the backing track to the story.
This Morning colleagues react to Reggie’s accident
Josie also shared a fun picture her ITV co-presenters had made for Reggie.
His head was pasted onto a picture of Iron Man in a cute get-well message.
The blond infant’s mum found the picture hilarious.
She shared that image with fans as well.
It was captioned: “Reggie-James is Iron Man.”
Josie wrote: “Thank you to my @thismorning family for making this. LOL.”
Reggie’s dad is Josie’s ex-partner Terry.
The couple split in 2018 but remain on good terms.
Bristol-born Josie has had a glittering career since winning the 11th series of Big Brother in 2010.
She went on to appear in The Ultimate Big Brother and was a regular on OK!TV.
In 2019 she joined the This Morning programme as a competition announcer.
But she has stepped in for Holly Willoughby and proved popular with viewers.
