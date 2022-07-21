Josie Gibson reveals hospital dash for son Reggie: ‘You’ve put my little prince back together again’

TV’s Josie Gibson has revealed she made a hospital dash with son Reggie.

The This Morning presenter posted on her Instagram Stories to share the news with fans.

Three-year-old Reggie is now recovering after an operation.

Josie Gibson has revealed son Reggie has been in hospital (Credit: YouTube)

What happened to Josie Gibson’s son Reggie?

Josie was at home in Bath when Reggie had a trampoline accident.

He was taken to the local hospital, The Royal United.

You’ve put my little prince back together again.

There doctors confirmed a broken bone but needed to operate.

Read more: Josie Gibson admits doubts about This Morning ‘what am I doing here?’

Josie later thanked the medical team who had inserted metal plates to hold his bones together.

Josie Gibson revealed son Reggie had been to hospital with a broken arm (Credit: Instagram)

She shared Reggie’s X-ray image with her 360,000 followers on the social media platform.

Josie, 37, wrote: “Thank you to the super talented theatre @ruhbath.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

“You’ve put my little prince back together again.

“Reg has a new terminator arm.”

A victim of the trampoline ladder.

She added: “A victim of the trampoline ladder.”

The song Bad Day was the backing track to the story.

This Morning colleagues react to Reggie’s accident

Josie also shared a fun picture her ITV co-presenters had made for Reggie.

His head was pasted onto a picture of Iron Man in a cute get-well message.

Reggie as Iron Man (Credit: Instagram)

The blond infant’s mum found the picture hilarious.

She shared that image with fans as well.

It was captioned: “Reggie-James is Iron Man.”

Josie wrote: “Thank you to my @thismorning family for making this. LOL.”

Reggie’s dad is Josie’s ex-partner Terry.

The couple split in 2018 but remain on good terms.

Bristol-born Josie has had a glittering career since winning the 11th series of Big Brother in 2010.

She went on to appear in The Ultimate Big Brother and was a regular on OK!TV.

In 2019 she joined the This Morning programme as a competition announcer.

But she has stepped in for Holly Willoughby and proved popular with viewers.

Do you want to share a get well message for Reggie? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share