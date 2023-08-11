Strictly star Adam Thomas’ shock health diagnosis weeks before live shows: ‘I’ve been in a lot of pain’

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 star Adam Thomas has revealed he’s living with a shock illness – that could impact his performance on the show.

It was confirmed this week that Adam, who shot to fame playing Adam Barton on Emmerdale, was the eighth celeb to join the new series. He will be strutting his stuff on the iconic dance floor along with the likes of Bobby Brazier and Angela Rippon.

However, just weeks before the Strictly 2023 live shows kick in, Adam has revealed he’s been diagnosed with a chronic illness that has left him in “a lot of pain”.

Adam Thomas was the eighth celebrity to sign up (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023 star Adam Thomas reveals shock health diagnosis

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday (August 10) Adam told his one million fans he has been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. It came as he joined Strictly’s class of 2023.

According to NHS, the condition is “long-term” and “causes pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints” with the main areas being affected the hands, feet and wrists”. Despite his shock diagnosis, Adam is insisting he will take on the challenge “with a smile on his face”.

Alongside a beautiful photo of himself, his wife Caroline and their two children, Adam said: “Well it’s my birthday tomorrow and I turn 35!!

“How did that happen, does this mean I should stop acting like a kid now haha. As much as I act like a kid, my body is telling another story.” He explained: “I’ve been in a lot of pain since January. It started with my knees and then traveled to my wrists, fingers and now ankles and toes.

“I never knew what was happening. And finally after several blood tests and back and forth to doctors and hospitals, I’ve been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis!”

‘Some days are better than others’

Adam went on: “I thought that was something people, later on in their life get. But that’s not the case, clearly!”

He then explained how his diagnosis has had major affect on both himself and his family. Adam continued: “It’s been a tough old year but … Finally I’m on the right plan now! Finally getting it under control. For now!

“But some days are better than others. And am not going to lie, it’s been hard not being able to train properly. It has had a huge knock-on effect for me personally. But not only that for my family too!!

“And I just want to say thank you to @carolinethomas23 and the kids for going on this journey with me. As I know it’s been challenging and frustrating at times but hopefully we’re on the right path now!”

Adam has revealed his shock health diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Adam on why he signed up to Strictly

The Waterloo Road star admitted he’s “still learning” about his new illness. But said he signed up to Strictly in a bid to get his body moving again. Adam penned: “The reason I signed up to Strictly is because I just want to be able to move again, get fit and do it, all with a smile on my face!”

He added: “It really couldn’t have come at a better time. I’m a firm believer of everything happening for a reason. And I know the journey I’ve been on was meant to happen, to never take small things in life for granted! …Like going for a run, playing with my kids and just being able to walk with no pain!

“I know it’s going to be tough and I’ve definitely got my work cut out. But am up for the challenge and cannot wait to get on that dance floor!!” Adam urged anyone who feels as though they are “suffering” to “stay strong and get the right help”. He concluded: “But most importantly stay positive!”

