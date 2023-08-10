Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford handed ‘sad’ TV blow

TV stars Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been delivered a tough new blow from TV bosses.

Their luxe travel show Eamonn and Ruth: How The Other Half Lives has been axed after five series.

The husband and wife duo jetted across the world, following the lives of the super-rich, for the Channel 5 programme.

Now Eamonn has revealed why the show has been shelved. He said: “Sadly, the series fell victim to the pandemic – it was just impossible to get across the world to meet very rich people. There are no plans to revive the series now.”

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on Eamonn & Ruth: How The Other Half Lives (Credit: YouTube/Channel 5)

An ‘extraordinary’ show

The show first aired in 2015 and ran for five series plus a Christmas special. During their adventures the TV couple flew in a Russian billionaire’s private jet and sampled the world’s most expensive cocktail. They travelled to Dubai, Las Vegas and Monte Carlo as part of their escapes.

Eamonn told The Sun: “I do feel privileged to have been part of it and to have met people in parts of the world that are no longer accessible. We got to spend time with some extraordinary people, including a billionaire and his wife in Ukraine and some of the richest people in Moscow.”

A clip from How The Other Half Lives (Credit: YouTube / Channel 5)

When the show launched, Ruth said: “We always thought we were doing alright then you see this wealth beyond your wildest dreams. I set out to do this show thinking I wouldn’t like the people very much, thinking they’re going to be arrogant, and they really weren’t. A lot of them were self-made people.”

Former This Morning presenter Eamonn added: “The fascination is how they made their money, how they spend it, and why when they get the money they don’t just stop working.”

Sampling the high life on the hit show (Credit: YouTube/Channel 5)

What’s next for Eamonn and Ruth?

For now, the pair will be focusing on their own projects.

Ruth could be making a comeback on This Morning, according to reports. Back in November 2020, ITV confirmed that the couple would leave This Morning after 15 years on the sofa.

And while Ruth has continued to work with the broadcaster on Loose Women, vocal Eamonn become embroiled in a feud, claiming ITV bosses were “never kind” to him.

Eamonn’s also talked openly about scandal-hit presenter and former friend Philip Schofield.

