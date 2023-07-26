Ruth Langsford warned about This Morning ‘return’ as it could bring ‘challenges’ thanks to Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford has been warned about the possible consequences of returning to This Morning.

The TV presenter has reportedly been approached by a producer about making a comeback to the show, a report claimed this week. However, there are fears her husband Eamonn Holmes‘ recent outbursts may present a “challenge” for her.

Will Ruth Langsford come back to This Morning? (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to Entertainment Daily!, PR expert Jordan James, Head of Key holders at Unlockd PR, weighed up the pros and cons of Ruth returning to This Morning.

Should Ruth return to This Morning?

On the one hand, Jordan pointed out the “challenges” that Ruth might face in light of how outspoken husband Eamonn has been about the show.

Eamonn Holmes has been rather vocal

Eamonn has had things to say on all sides of the This Morning drama, going off on multiple angry rants about both Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

“It’s no secret that her husband Eamonn Holmes has been rather vocal about ITV after his departure, which might stir the pot a bit,” Jordan told us.

Eamonn has strong views about This Morning (Credit: GB News)

However he suggested that this could actually play into Ruth’s hand.

He explained: “Eamonn’s comments, while perhaps uncomfortable, could paradoxically pique the interest of viewers. They might tune in just to see how Ruth navigates the dynamic after her husband’s departure. Call it supporting Ruth or morbid curiosity, either way, it could bring viewers in.”

He also pointed out: “If she did choose to return, it provides an opportunity for her to rise above the fray of her husband’s drama. Further endearing herself to the audience and showcasing her professionalism.”

Overall, Jordan seemed to think that returning to This Morning could be a good career move for Ruth.

Ruth is still a firm favourite.

The expert added to us: “Television thrives on familiar faces. The warm familiarity that Ruth brings to the table is something that the audience loves. After all, she was a cornerstone of the show for many years, and if this sentiment still holds true, Ruth is still a firm favourite in our hearts.”

ED! contacted reps for Ruth and ITV for comment on the This Morning return reports.

Read more: Ruth Langsford shows off new hair as she reveals struggle due to menopause

Would you like to see Ruth back on This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.