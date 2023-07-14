Ruth Langsford shows off new hair as she reveals struggle due to menopause

Ruth Langsford has shared her new hair after revealing she struggled with thinning during the menopause.

The This Morning and Loose Women host, who has spoken openly about her menopausal hair, posted a video on Instagram. It showed her hairdresser putting her extensions in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

Ruth Langsford hair

Ruth wrote: “Time to have my extensions re-done. SO many of you ask me about these so I like to show you how they’re done! They’re called Keratin Bonds and they’re very small. I have them for volume… my hair has definitely thinned in menopause. You can have as many or few as you like and keep them long or cut them shorter.”

And Ruth’s fans rushed to compliment her.

One wrote: “Your hair always looks lovely Ruth!” Meanwhile, another added: “Always looking gorgeous, go longer this time, you got it, girl!”

A third thanked Ruth for being so open, saying: “Thank you so much for sharing and not pretending. Sometimes I think that it’s just me and that famous people have naturally thick hair. You make me positive about menopause because let’s face it, hair is everything!!!”

Ruth is often seen with her hair done up (Credit: ITV)

Nadia Sawalha’s menopause experience

She’s not the only Loose Women star to suffer from symptoms of the menopause. Nadia Sawalha recently asked her followers if they had struggled with their hair since going through it. She also revealed it nearly ended her marriage to Mark Adderley.

Nadia Sawalha has been open about her struggles with the menopause (Credit: Splash News)

Speaking to Hello! magazine last year, she said: “My husband Mark says there was a point where he did wonder if we were going to make it because I was just so irrational. It was like premenstrual tension, but ten times worse. I’d fly into rage. It was a bit out of control.”

She also revealed how when her symptoms started, around 10 years before, her mental health was affected.

Nadia added: “It was the darkness that came over me initially, and I’ve always been very lucky to be somebody who wakes up happy, I just got this terrible darkness, that’s when I started to doubt everything about myself.”

Read more: ‘Game-changing’ menopause drug that ‘switches off’ symptoms hailed as lifeline for women who can’t take HRT

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.