‘Game-changing’ menopause drug that ‘switches off’ symptoms hailed as lifeline for women who can’t take HRT

A drug that ‘switches off’ symptoms of the menopause has been hailed as “game-changing” for women.

According to reports, fezolinetant could be available by the end of the year after a trial saw the frequency of hot flushes reduced by over half.

The drug could revolutionise menopause treatments – and be a lifeline for women who cannot take hormone replacement therapy. It was licensed in the US on May 12 and is the first non-hormonal menopause drug.

Fezolinetant could revolutionise menopause treatments (Credit: Pexels.com)

‘It’s unbelievable how well these drugs work’

Professor Waljit Dhillo, an endocrinologist at Imperial College London, told press: “This is going to be a completely blockbuster drug.” He explained: “It’s like a switch. Within a day or two the flushes go away – it’s unbelievable how well these drugs work. It’s going to be completely game-changing for a lot of women.”

How new menopause drug works

The drug, which is being assessed by the European Medicines Agency, blocks a brain protein called neurokinin-3. Neurokinin-3 has role in regulating body temperature in menopausal women.

A large clinical trial found that taking the pill once a day for 12 weeks reduced the frequency of hot flushes by about 60% in women with moderate or severe symptoms. By comparison, a 45% drop was noted by those on a placebo.

Furthermore, a reduction in the severity of hot flushes and better quality of sleep was also reported. Professor Richard Anderson, a co-director of the Centre for Reproductive Health at the University of Edinburgh, indicated fezolinetant demonstrated in trials it works almost immediately.

Women are reporting effects from the first tablet.

He said: “What’s really amazing about these drugs is how quickly they work and how big an effect they have. Typically, oestrogen takes several weeks to have an effect. With these, women are reporting effects from the first tablet.”

The drug does not affect oestrogen levels, which decline steeply during the menopause, so it will not counter symptoms of fatigue and mood swings as HRT does.

‘Within a day or two the flushes go away’ (Credit: Pixabay.com)

Why isn’t HRT medication always suitable?

Two million women in England received prescriptions for HRT medication last year. However, these drugs are not suitable for those with a history of breast or ovarian cancer, blood clots or those who have untreated high blood pressure.

Professor Dhillo reflected: “There’s been this attitude that obesity kills, heart disease kills, diabetes kills, women’s health doesn’t kill. We can’t be in a Western society and say 51% of the population’s problems – if they don’t kill them immediately – aren’t important.”

About 70% of women going through the menopause experience hot flushes. Additionally, 10-20% describe them as “near intolerable”, severely affecting daily life, exercise and sleep. Hot flushes are the symptom that leads most to seek treatment.

Find out more about the menopause at NHS.uk.

Read more: New healthcare app trialled in bid to ease pressure on NHS

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.