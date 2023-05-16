New healthcare apps are being trialled in a bid to ease the pressure on the NHS, it has been reported.

The apps, used across Wales, could hopefully reduce hospital visits, reports claimed.

A new healthcare app is currently being trialled in Wales (Credit: Pixabay)

New healthcare apps are going to be easing pressure on NHS

Healthcare apps are currently being trialled in Wales, it has been reported. The apps are hopefully going to be easing pressure on an already overstretched NHS.

The apps should decrease hospital visits as patients receive care at home in a timely manner, health professionals claim.

The technology is going to mean that patients are going to be getting specialised care quicker, according to Nurse Paige Calved.

Nurse Calved is a district nurse at Swansea Bay University Health Board. She visits her patient on a daily basis to assess his pressure wounds.

The app is going to help in reducing hospital visits (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Healthcare app to ease pressure on NHS

The health boards district nursing team is trialling an app that allows specialists within the team to view the wounds of a patient remotely, provide instant advice and record each visit in one place. This app is a big help to Nurse Calved.

“It all gets stored on our app and then multiple professionals can access that information,” Calved told the BBC.

“So they include tissue viability nurses, district nurses, and we all work together then to make sure the patient is receiving the right care,” she then said.

The app is also hoping to reduce the healing times of wounds by letting frontline staff receive information quicker.

The app is going to be easing pressure on the NHS (Credit: Pexels)

Future of the app

If further funding becomes available to expand the project, health bosses hope it would allow more healthcare practitioners to access patients’ information in real time.

Cari-Anne Quinn, chief executive of Life Sciences Hub Wales has said that the app is encouraging patients to take more responsibility for their conditions. It’s also reportedly easing some of the workload clinical teams are facing.

“Our focus is to bring forward health innovation solutions that can meet the challenges within NHS Wales and social care,” she said.

The Welsh government has the aim of delivering an NHS Wales app. The proposed app is going to have functions that will benefit all patients soon. However, there has been some criticism that the rollout of the app has been too slow.

