Phillip Schofield looks surprised, Ruth Langsford speaks
TV

Ruth Langsford to make return to This Morning following Phillip Schofield’s exit?

Insider claims Ruth 'feels incredibly torn' over prospect of comeback

By Robert Leigh

Ruth Langsford has been “approached” about a comeback to ITV daytime series This Morning, a report claims.

Loose Women host Ruth, 63, first joined This Morning as a guest presenter in 1999 before later securing a regular slot. She also hosted alongside husband Eamonn Holmes for 15 years – frequently on Fridays and as a relief presenter – until that run ended in late 2020.

The popular telly fave has subsequently popped up on This Morning when previewing Loose Women programming. But now, according to Bella magazine, feelers have been put out concerning a return in the wake of Phillip Schofield’s exit.

However, an unnamed source claims Ruth has been asked about presenting without her hubby beside her.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes sit together on This Morning
Could Ruth Langsford be back on This Morning… but without Eamonn Holmes? (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Ruth Langsford return for This Morning?

The insider is said to have said: “Ruth has been approached by a This Morning producer about returning to the show and it has really caught her off guard.”

Additionally, the source reportedly indicated Ruth remains a top pick to front This Morning by the show’s viewers.

Whenever they’ve done market research, Ruth has always come up as a firm favourite.

They added: “The idea is that the show is desperate to reassure viewers that it’s a family operation and the more familiar faces there are the better – and whenever they’ve done market research, Ruth has always come up as a firm favourite. But she’s been really surprised by it.”

ED! has contacted representatives for This Morning, ITV, and Ruth Langsford for comment on Bella’s claims.

Ruth Langsford looks emotional on Loose Women
Alleged approach is said to have ‘really caught Ruth off guard’ (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Who will replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning?

Phillip left This Morning in May after 20 years on the programme. His ITV departure came after he admitted to having an affair with a younger male colleague.

Since then, regular co-host Holly Willoughby has been joined on the sofa by several stand in presenters, including Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson.

And according to one tabloid, that arrangement could remain after Holly returns from her summer break.

Phillip Schofield lifts his chin, Holly Willoughby waves
Holly Willoughby waves to viewers as Phillip Schofield makes his final appearance on This Morning in May (Credit: ITV.com)

Furthermore, a source is said to have claimed to MailOnline: “The idea of finding the next Phil to sit next to Holly has been disregarded by This Morning’s bosses. It will be Holly along with whichever rotating presenter is selected to join her. It will essentially be Holly’s show.”

Could Ruth join her at some point?

